‘Butterface’s Bunny Hutch,’ Today’s Comic by Coralie Laudelout By Coralie Laudelout May 17, 2016, 4:43pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Coralie’s website. Tagged:ANIMALS, Bunnies, bunny, butterface's bunny hutch, carrots, Comics!, coralie laudelout, rabbits, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE New Balance 530s Are the Ultimate Unisex Normcore Shoe of 2024 02.21.24 By Nicolette Accardi Life in a ‘Death Trap’: How Tenants Rose Up Against a Federally Funded Mega-Landlord 02.20.24 By Roshan Abraham Tech Libertarians Fund Drug-Fueled ‘Olympics’ Where ‘Doping’ Is a Slur 02.02.24 By Maxwell Strachan The Celebs Setting Fire to the Planet 02.01.24 By Nick Thompson