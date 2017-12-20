Butternut Squash and Potato Latkes Recipe

Servings: 16

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds|680 grams butternut squash

1 ½ pounds|680 grams potatoes

½ medium yellow onion

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons Matzo Meal or dried breadcrumbs, finely ground

1 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

3-4 large eggs

3 cups|710 ml schmaltz, olive oil, or vegetable oil

8 ounces|227 grams gorgonzola dolce, softened

maple syrup, to taste

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. Peel butternut squash, potato, and onion; grate finely, using a box grater. Place grated vegetables in a large bowl with flour, matzo meal, salt, pepper, and eggs and mix well without kneading. Heat schmaltz in frying pan until shimmering. Form 2-inch patties with the mixture and fry in oil until golden on first side. If patties are too dry to hold shape, add 1 more egg. Turn to second side and fry until golden. Season after frying with salt and place on a sheet pan. Repeat until all patties are made. Bake at 350°F for 12 minutes. Add ½ ounce gorgonzola dolce to top each latke, then melt for 2 minutes in the oven. Serve immediately drizzled with maple syrup.

