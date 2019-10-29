Butternut Squash Croquettes Recipe

Makes about 25

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 large butternut squash (about 3 pounds|950 grams) peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

4 tablespoons|60 ml olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup|132 grams all-purpose flour

¼ cup|60 ml whole milk

4 tablespoons|60 grams unsalted butter

2 tablespoons chopped chives

2 tablespoons chopped sage, plus 10 whole sage leaves

1 tablespoon honey

2 large eggs

2 cups|130 grams panko breadcrumbs

canola oil, for frying

Directions

Heat the oven to 400°F. On a sheet tray, toss the butternut squash with the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast for 35 minutes, or until tender. Transfer the squash to a large bowl along with ½ cup of the flour, the milk, butter, chives, chopped sage, and honey. Mash until smooth and season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate for 30 minutes until slightly firm. Place the remaining ½ cup flour in a shallow bowl. Place the eggs and breadcrumbs in two separate shallow dishes. Roll 2 tablespoons of the squash mixture into an oval shape and roll first in the flour, then the eggs, and finally the breadcrumbs. If the mixture is too soft, pop them in the refrigerator to firm up before dredging. Repeat with the remaining squash mixture until you’ve used it all up. Refrigerate until ready to use. Heat 1-inch canola oil in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Working in batches, fry the croquettes until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a cooling rack fitted over a baking sheet and season with salt. Add the whole sage leaves to the oil and fry for 1 minute, or until crispy. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Transfer the croquettes to a platter and top with the crispy sage leaves to serve.

