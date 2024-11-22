‘Butts for Buses’: Kate Nash Launches OnlyFans to Raise Funds for Tour

Seems like Kate Nash took the old “Ass, Gas, or Grass” adage very seriously. The British singer-songwriter has launched the tushie-centric “Butts For Tour Buses” Onlyfans campaign to help with funds for her UK and European tour, which is now underway.

“Whilst touring is the best job EVER it is currently technically what you might call a passion project for a lot of artists in 2024,” Nash said in a statement shared on Instagram. “A recent survey by Pirate Studios found that whilst gig ticket & festival prices are skyrocketing & we are seeing a select few in the industry become millionaires or even billionaires from touring, the majority of musicians and artists are struggling to be able to afford to actually play shows.”

Videos by VICE

“Costs of travel, accommodation, food, promotion & employees have also gone up in price but musicians are not seeing changes in their gig fees to help pay for all these rising costs,” Nash continued, then revealing her new posterior venture.

“So this Christmas I’m asking that buy either a piece of my merch or my arse on my new ONLYFANS account katenyash87,” she continued, “to support me paying great wages & putting on a high-quality show as I will not sacrifice either of things.”

“Nash then quipped, “No need to stream my music, I’m good for the 0.003 of a penny per stream thanks,” and ended her statement with, “Pogue Mahone everyone!”

Notably, Nash is certainly not the first musician to use Onlyfans to supplement income and revenue. NME noted that Lily Allen also has an Onlyfans account where she shares pictures of her feet, and she claims that she makes more money from it than she does from Spotify.