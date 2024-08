THE ONLY TRUE VALOUR OF THE DAY. THE ONLY TRUE KING WE ANOINT. THEY WHO WALK INTO TESCO METRO AND BUY THE CUT-PRICE VALENTINE’S CHOCOLATE AND A LIMP BOUQUET OF ROSES FOR THE FLAT ARE THE ONLY TRUE CONQUEROR. GOBBLE YOUR LINDTS, SWEET FEBRUARY CHILD, AND INHALE THE MUSK OF VICTORY.