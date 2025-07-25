Buy Samsung’s New Foldable Phone From AT&T, Get a Smartwatch and Tablet for 99 Cents a Month Apiece

Samsung and its super team of associated retailers began shipping out the Galaxy Z Flip7 or Galaxy Z Fold7 today, and AT&T was quick with a hell of an offer. Buy one of them through AT&T, and you can add a Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G tablet and Galaxy Watch8 smartwatch for 99 cents a month each, as long as you commit to paying for everything for 36 months.

Now, these aren’t cheap phones. Folding phones are a fairly immature product, and so their prices are significantly higher than most smartphones. Even the cheaper of the two, the Z Flip7, is about the cost of a run-of-the-mill Apple iPhone 16 or Samsung Galaxy S25.

Videos by VICE

Perhaps this deal will help take the sting out that price a little, since you can get $670 worth of add-on devices for about $72 when all is said and done.

the deals

The Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G retails for $270. That’s the upgraded version of the tablet that adds 5G cellular network support to the base model’s Wi-Fi, so you can stay connected even in the middle of nowhere without internet service.

The one with 64GB of storage is the only version for sale at AT&T, and so it’s the only version you can get on this deal. You can’t get the base level Wi-Fi-only model, and you can’t get the one with 128GB of storage.

I tend to require far less storage on tablets than on computers and phones, so I wouldn’t balk at the 64GB model. Ninety-nine cents a month for 36 months? Hell yeah. Add it to your cart, along with whichever phone (Galaxy Z Fold7 or Galaxy Z Flip7) you’re buying.

If you’d rather have a Samsung smartwatch for 99 cents a month (also for 36 months), then add the Galaxy Watch8 (normally $400) to your cart, along with your phone of choice. This is a watch that just launched on July 25.

It’d been available for pre-order before that, but this past Friday was release day when they (officially) began shipping out to customers. It’s brand-spanking new. Per AT&T’s terms, only the 40mm version is eligible for this deal.

Can’t decide? You can grab both deals. So for two bucks a month over 36 months, you get $670 worth of Samsung devices. That’s a legitimate deal. Too often, these types of deals are just for old crap that retailers want to get rid of. Not here, not this time.