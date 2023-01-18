Buying a Dwarf Fortress? Easy. Buying Activision? Not So Much.

It’s finally here, the biggest release of 2022, a game decades in the making: Dwarf Fortress is finally released! Cado’s been checking the game out and is finding it much easier to parse after trying once back in 2008. Then we break the news that much to our surprise the FTC has actually filed a lawsuit to block the Microsoft/Activision merger. After the break, we check in with Patrick’s end of year sprint as he’s finishing Metal Hellsinger and starting Immortality. Then we dip into the question bucket to hear all about everyone’s personal “pseudonym” type mispronunciations.

