Buying a PS5 Pro Is Apparently a Console Lottery, Depending on the Parts Used

The PS5 Pro is one heck of a machine, offering the most powerful console experience at an eye-watering price. However, it appears that this power is coming at a bit of a trade-off. Some owners report that their consoles are much louder than their Base and Slim PS5 units. This comes alongside issues with thermals and wireless data speeds.

It’s Delta Versus Foxconn When It Comes to Parts Inside of the PS5 Pro

In a thread originally started on ResetEra, fans of the enthusiast console have been chiming in with their thoughts on the most recent iteration of Sony’s magnum opus, the PS5 Pro. And it seems that specific parts may be causing some noise issues. Plenty of folks have been mentioning the noise difference with Delta fans and Foxconn fans having varying degrees of noise output.

Plenty of folks are making comparisons between the two, and some seem to think the Delta fans are much nosier than Foxconn, while others view it the other way around. Other owners are reporting issues with their thermals, with the consoles running extraordinarily hot. My launch PS5 does seem to share the same issue regarding wireless, with owners also reporting slow download speeds unless they’re using a wired connection.

At least in my experience, you can set up port forwarding to increase the speed of the wireless connection. But, if you’ve never done something like that before, it can be a little daunting to make it work properly. If someone drops $700 on a console, it should run as perfectly as possible with no additional tweaks.

While Xbox continues to push everything you own is an Xbox, it’s interesting to see Sony pushing for more power. It feels like we haven’t even tapped the potential of what our current generation systems are capable of with games still releasing for the Xbox One and PS4. I don’t think I’m in the camp to upgrade just yet. But, when the time comes and the quality is perfect? That PS5 Pro is going to be mine.