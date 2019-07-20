Buzz Aldrin Punched This Guy in the Face for Saying the Moon Landing Was Fake

July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of the moon landing — one of the greatest achievements in human history.



However, millions of moon truthers somehow still believe the Apollo moon landings were a hoax.

Among them is Bart Sibrel, a documentary filmmaker famous for getting punched in the face by Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin after he pushed a Bible on him to make him swear that he went to the moon.

“I mean I would bet my life on it that the moon missions were fraudulent,” Sibrel told VICE News.

Randy Walsh is a Toronto-based, self-proclaimed “moon landing investigator,” who’s written a book about the missions being faked, called “The Apollo Moon Missions: Hiding a Hoax in Plain Sight.”

“I think within my lifetime, within our lifetime, we will see an admission that the Apollo moon missions were faked,” he said.

Marcus Allen is a London-based photographer and conspiracy theorist, who publishes a conspiracy theory magazine called Nexus.

“If people want to believe it, that’s entirely their affair,” Marcus said. “I happen to know it’s not true. It’s fake. It’s false. It’s a fabrication. NASA have indulged themselves in fake news for 50 years. How sad is that.”

This segment originally aired July 19, 2019, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.