Buzz Kull Wrote a Song About That Weekend Bender You Went On After Your Last Break Up

Break ups can be difficult for everyone involved but they are especially tough on your friends who are forced to watch you wallow in self-pity. Observing a person obliterate themselves with booze and drugs in a futile attempt to shake self-doubt and loathing is never fun. Buzz Kull’s Marc Dwyer wrote “Tomorrow’s Ghosts” after a weekend watching a number of friends spiral into various paths after experiencing the end of long term relationships. It’s a song inspired by that need to stagger to another shitty bar rather than return to an empty bed.

Written and recorded by Dwyer and produced by Jonathan Schenke, who isknown for his work in Eaters and producing albums for Parquet Courts, the song is taken from Chroma, an upcoming album on Stellar Kinematics.

Buzz Kull have also been announced as part of the second lineup of Sydney’s VOLUMES festival that includes Corin, Felix Lush, GUSSY, Jaala, Kato, Kimchi Princi, Low Ton, Makeda, Middle Kids, Morning TV, Privacy, Thhomas, Rebel Yell and Wax Witches. They join an already stella lineup that includes Noisey favourites BV, Dro Carey, Milwaukee Banks, Donny Benet, 100%, California Girls, Marcus Whale, Orb, Unity Floors and Terrible Truths.

Now into its second year Volumes will be held in Sydney August 26 and 27. The multi-stage, multi-venue festival takes place around Oxford Square and includes over 80 acts and this year includes a THUMP curated stage. Check the lineup below and head here to grab a ticket.

VOLUMES 2016

JUST ANNOUNCED:

Buzz Kull, Corin, Felix Lush, GUSSY, Jaala, Kato, Kimchi Princi, Low Ton, Makeda, Middle Kids, Morning TV, Privacy, Thhomas, Rebel Yell and Wax Witches.

JOINING:

BV, Dro Carey, Koi Child, Charles Murdoch, Rainbow Chan, Alba, Silent Jay x Jace XL, HTMLflowers, DEER, Milwaukee Banks, 30/70, Christopher Port, Lupa J, Jaysways, Body Promise, SIDECHAINS DJs, Melty, Spirals, Godriguez, Nicholas Allbrook, Slum Sociable, Fishing, Mall Grab, Donny Benet, Mossy, Rolling Blackouts CF, You Beauty, Cliques, Marcus Whale, Habits, Zero Percent, Good Boy, Orb, Unity Floors, Terrible Truths, The Harpoons, Hubert Clarke Jr, Null, Babicka, Leo James, Scott & Charlene’s Wedding, Darts, Summer Flake, Angie, Scraps, 100%, California Girls, Good Morning, Solid Effort, Us The Band, Xanga, Nite Fleit, Andy Garvey, Adi Toohey, Playful Sound.

+ I OH YOU DJs, Strange Yonder DJs, Thump DJs, Noisey DJs, Rice Is Nice DJs, Bedroom Suck DJs

Tickets available now through Moshtix.