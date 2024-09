Image via Daily VICE

Over the weekend, Buzz Records, in collaboration with Noisey, threw their inaugural music festival No Fest at The Garrison in Toronto. Chastity Belt and Speedy Ortiz respectively headlined the two-day fest with support from local acts such as Greys, Fake Palms, and Vallens. Buzz Records co-founder Denholm Whale spoke about the origins of the record label, the city’s DIY mentality, and the future of No Fest. Watch the full interview below: