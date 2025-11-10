Buzzy Pineapple Gummies for Sweet and Sour Stoners

Tribe Tokes is a new brand to me, but it’s knocking it out of the park so far. And these Buzzed Pineapple THC Gummies are my latest obsession. They’re sweet, sour, and strong enough for a sensational high that keeps you on your feet. Pineapple Express has some serious competition.

Two Deltas, One Deal

For people who love that combo kind of high, these are perfect. Each gummy contains 10mg Delta-9 THC and 20mg Delta-8 THC. Delta-9 is the classic, natural THC, while Delta-8 is a type of THC synthesized from CBD. D8 is 2-3 times weaker than D9, and gives you a clearer and less hazy high. It tends to deliver a stronger body high than head high, with a sense of mental clarity.

With 10mg Delta-9 and 20mg Delta-8, these equate to 15-20mg Delta-9 THC, to help you put it in perspective. So they’re certainly not for beginners. If you’re a lowkey but regular user, you’ll probably be booted off these. If you’re a heavier user, these will give you a gentle but noticeable high. However, I might recommend taking two if you have a high tolerance, as they’re on the lighter side of the gummy spectrum.

Punchy and Perky

Okay, so everything I just said about Delta-8 is pretty true of these gummies. The Delta-8 even removes the haze that might’ve otherwise come with the Delta-9. So calling these “buzzed” is a fairly accurate description. It’s not that they energize you, but they don’t make you feel down in any way at all. Instead, you’re functioning and you’re fun. You can clean up the house; you can hang out with your family; you can maybe even get some work done, depending on your job.

They don’t turn you into a zombie; they just make things way more fun and bubbly. They make you more bubbly. A lot of cannabis products promise to make you social, but only some fulfill that vibe. These buzzy gummies definitely put you in that mood, where you’re happy to chat and debrief and maybe gossip, if ya nasty.

This kind of high can also be excellent for getting your creative juices flowing, so maybe it’s time to write that novel you’ve been talking about for 10 years or finish that craft project that’s been sitting on the kitchen table for eight months.

Pineapple Party

The gummies are pineapple-flavored, obviously, and oh my are they scrumptious. They have a super light, extra bright pineapple flavor that brings pucker and pizzazz. If you love sour, you’ll be obsessed. If you love sweets, you’re in for a sugary bite. I almost wish they were lower-dose so I could eat more (check out Sweedies if that’s your vibe).

They’re coated in a sour, sweet sugar coating that wakes up your tongue like nobody’s business. The first time I tried one, I fell in love. And every time after that I’ve gone to eat one, my mouth starts to water like one of Pavlov’s dogs when they hear the bell. They have a more pronounced flavor than most pineapple gummies.

I can’t decide if they taste more like fresh pineapple or canned pineapple. I don’t think either is bad, but sometimes they have the sweetness of the canned stuff, and other times that sour taste delivers the acidic punch of freshly cut pineapple. Maybe it tastes like both!

Chic Like Champagne (Bears)

courtesy of author

Tribe Tokes is a very luxurious brand, or at least that’s the vibe of the packaging. These bougie gummies come in a clear, perfectly square box. Have you ever seen those Sugarfina Champagne gummy bears at the liquor store? They remind me of those, which I’m always enticed by. Plastic bags be damned, because this sleek and sexy box takes the THC gummy vibe to a whole new level.

Tribe Tokes uses white and gold labeling to keep you in that luxury mood. And even the gummies themselves have an opulent appearance, with a golden pineapple hue and a funky shape. They’re not squares or rings, but some sort of polyhedron. I’m channeling my 5th-grade geometry lessons here (just kidding, I used Google), and I think it’s a dodecahedron. Look it up. Whatever weird shep it is, it’s unique, bringing another layer to Tribe Tokes’ interesting aesthetic.

Everyday Price

Since Tribe Tokes is somewhat of a higher-end brand, their prices are usually above the average. But they’ve kept their gummy prices low. Just for you! A 5mg THC gummy typically costs between $1.50 and $2.50. These are $2.25 each, and you can save more if you buy more than one box or if you subscribe and save. At its cheapest, the price is around $1.90 per gummy. So no matter how many you buy or how you order, they fall within the typical range for this kind of product.

But wait! There’s 30mg THC in each gummy, not a weak 5mg. SO these are actually a sensational deal, maybe the most budget-friendly product on Tribe Tokes’ site. So, for my budget stoners who want a taste of the good life, get buzzed with these.

Good Feels in a Box

The Tribe Tokes Buzzed Pineapple THC Gummies will perk you up and pucker you up. From the exquisite flavor to the pretty box and fair price, it’s hard to fault these. I’m not the biggest Delta-8 fan, but these make it work, so all my Delta-9 lovers out there should give these a fair bite.

More Goodies

If these gummies feel like gold to you, wait until you try the Diet Smoke Acapulco Gold Gummies, which are even stronger and more decadent.

You can also spark up some pineapple goodness with Cheech + Chong’s Maui Wowie x Cherry Kush THCa Prerolls!

And if you want more sour, The Upstate Elevator Sour Starfruit THC Gummy Pucks are another puckering treat that gets you stoned.