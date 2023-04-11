Hedonistic Nightlife Photos from the 90s and 2000s

You were shooting around the world at a spectrum of seemingly outrageous parties. Was there a venue or clubnight you prioritised?

No, I never had a favourite. You could go to your local pub and some chap’s playing records on a Tuesday night, and for some reason it ends up being absolutely fucking fantastic and visually really good. Then you go to some super shiny, all bells and whistles establishment and it just doesn't offer the same thing. I needed to keep an open mind, that was the thing. As soon as you start having favourites you start measuring everything else against them, and I've never been interested in that idea, whether it's nightclubs or anything else. You change as well, so you bring yourself to the environment. And I did get pretty tired, [I] hit a couple of walls.