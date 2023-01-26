Ever Had Your Photo Stolen By a Catfish? Congrats, You're Hot

“Guys this is NOT me! Please could you help and report this account *crying emoji*.” You roll your eyes, ignore their Insta story request and find yourself quietly annoyed that this announcement - accompanied by a screenshot of the low-stakes catfishing account impersonating them - has disrupted your drip-feed of flesh and memes.

I actually keep all my accounts private to try and prevent this from happening because, yes, I’m breathtakingly beautiful and, um, modest. But at this point, anyone attractive with a sizeable enough following seems to have experienced a brush with minor online identity theft. It feels like having a fake account made using your photos has become a badge of honour, the ultimate approval, a sign you’ve finally made it far enough out of obscurity to be imitated - or at least hot enough to be used to scam horny men.

Long-term fans of my immersive journalism will be aware that although I’ve not (knowingly) had my photos used by a catfish, I did once have the dubious honour of being turned into a viral meme. My photos were used as a fake VICE Facebook post with the title: “"How this penniless ketamine dealer is queering homelessness through SLAM poetry – and why I smoked DMT in her garage." I found it all very funny, until I started receiving death threats from people who struggle to use the internet and their cognitive abilities.