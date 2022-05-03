Portraits of Workers Who Prop Up the Gig Economy

Despite the inherently political nature of his paintings, Adami refuses to address the workers’ specific labour conditions in too much detail. “I’m not using my words in the place of someone else’s,” he said. “That’s not my role. I just paint pictures. I add images to a world that is already full of them.”

Then there’s the question of where these portraits should go on show. Should they be displayed in ticketed galleries or would they be better off in public spaces, where they could provoke a meaningful debate about the conditions of the workers they depict? Adami takes a more modest approach. "Hopefully it can just change some people’s outlook a little," he said. “I think of it as activism, but an activism with a little poetry added to it.”