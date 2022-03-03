American Psychos: Unpacking the Internet’s Long, Awkward History With Patrick Bateman

Patrick Bateman is on TikTok. The Dorsia-fanatic, business-card-trading, Huey-Lewis-and-the-News loving pastiche of 80s yuppie culture – and excess in general – is all over the app’s chaotic For You Page: a series of grinning profile pictures, lip-synced impressions and reaction videos. It is the logical destination of a character who has bounced around the internet in forums and on platforms for years. He is a persona to represent masculinity, capitalism, and the ideal male, often with varying degrees of awareness around the satirical nature of the novel Bateman calls home, American Psycho.

But even when borne in satire, the cheesy smile of Christian Bale and his morning routine of a thousand crunches is just another example of the way anyone born this side of the century deals with cult characters.

Should it matter that a bunch of 14-year-olds on TikTok aren’t in on the Bateman joke? How can you even tell? Just like any co-opted trend or meme or hand gesture that is taken on by trolls and adapted to become something vicious, if you say something hateful enough times, even while pointing at it with a smile, the hate becomes the point. And to ignore the origins of the aesthetic - tied heavily to the rise-and-grind “sigma male” identity previously associated with male dating coaches and wannabe investment bankers - would be foolish. To a generation of men online, American Psycho was more than a satirical take on excess – it was a bible for true development. And now, as a fresh audience tackles the character with an arsenal of new platforms and groupthink, Bateman’s illusory gaze is everywhere.