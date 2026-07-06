By Refusing to Pay Royalties to AI Music, This Streaming Platform Sets a Precedent During Uncertain Times

First came Deezer’s AI detection tool, then other streaming platforms started explicitly labeling AI-generated music. Now, Tidal is setting the bar even higher by refusing to pay royalties for AI generated songs.

Concern over AI use in music has grown in recent years. In a report from April 2026, Deezer revealed that 44% of tracks uploaded to its platform per day were made completely with artificial intelligence. That percentage grew from 18% in June 2025.

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Meanwhile, artists and fans alike have been vocal about their frustrations with AI generated music. Many artists removed their work from Spotify in protest while listeners left the platform in droves. In the summer of 2025, Deezer, Qobuz, and Tidal were the top contenders for streaming platforms that didn’t inundate playlists with AI slop. Additionally, Tidal had the largest payouts, which is a long-running issue artists have dealing with from Spotify and Apple Music.

Streaming Platform Tidal Makes Waves With New Policy for AI Music

On June 29, Tidal revealed a new policy regarding AI-generated music. In part, the platform is refusing to pay royalties for songs created using AI. It will also clearly label those songs as AI on its website and app.

Tidal will still accept AI-generated music, the policy states. However, “Due to the problems associated with the influx of AI-generated content, we will hold AI-generated content to a higher standard of content integrity.”

This means refusing AI music that “exploits an individual’s or group’s music, name or likeness, deceives listeners, or diminishes the quality of our service.” On July 15, AI music that violates this policy will be blocked on the platform or removed completely.

As for the royalties, Tidal stated that its “priority is ensuring royalties go to original works directly produced, written, and performed by people. We will therefore not knowingly attribute royalties to music we identify as wholly AI-generated.”

Also beginning around July 15, AI-generated music will be clearly tagged on the platform. Currently, that means content that is 100% AI-generated. But the policy added that, as detection methods become more reliable, Tidal will “expand this tag to content that is substantially AI-generated.” The policy also urged AI music creators to disclose their use of AI before uploading. This will hopefully make it easier to uphold these standards by distributing the responsibility.