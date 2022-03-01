Cà Phê Trứng (Vietnamese Egg Coffee) Recipe

Serves: 1
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
INGREDIENTS
4 ounces|125 ml brewed strong coffee, preferably Folgers Black Gold
¼ cup|80 grams sweetened condensed milk
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
2 large egg yolks
DIRECTIONS
- Make the coffee using a Vietnamese phin filter. If you don’t have a phin, brew 4 ounces|115 ml of strong coffee via another method, such as French Press or an espresso machine.
- Make the egg cream: Combine egg yolks, sugar, and sweetened condensed milk in a bowl. Using an electric wire whisk, beat until thick and frothy, about 5 minutes.
- Assemble the drink: Boil 4 cups|1 liter of hot water. Place it in a bowl. Place your serving glass in the bowl of hot water. This will help cook the egg topping. Pour ½ of the coffee into the serving glass. Add all of the egg mixture to the top of the serving glass. Pour the remaining coffee over the top, allowing it to soak through the egg. Allow to sit in the hot water for 3 minutes to help cook the egg through, then enjoy.
