Cabbage and Citrus Salad Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
¼ cup|60 ml olive oil
2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
8 medjool dates, pitted and roughly chopped
½ head radicchio, halved, cored, and thinly sliced
¼ head red cabbage (about 10 ounces|285 grams), cored and thinly sliced
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 oranges
20 mint leaves
20 parsley leaves
Directions
- Whisk together the oil, molasses, and vinegar in a large bowl. Add the dates, radicchio, cabbage, salt, and pepper. Zest the oranges into the bowl and toss everything gently to combine.
- Cut the peel from the oranges. Thinly slice the oranges crosswise, about ¼-inch thick. Add the orange rounds into the bowl and toss gently to combine. Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with the mint and parsley leaves. Serve immediately.
