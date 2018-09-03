Cabbage and Citrus Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

8 medjool dates, pitted and roughly chopped

½ head radicchio, halved, cored, and thinly sliced

¼ head red cabbage (about 10 ounces|285 grams), cored and thinly sliced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 oranges

20 mint leaves

20 parsley leaves

Directions

Whisk together the oil, molasses, and vinegar in a large bowl. Add the dates, radicchio, cabbage, salt, and pepper. Zest the oranges into the bowl and toss everything gently to combine. Cut the peel from the oranges. Thinly slice the oranges crosswise, about ¼-inch thick. Add the orange rounds into the bowl and toss gently to combine. Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with the mint and parsley leaves. Serve immediately.

