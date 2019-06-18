‘Cadence of Hyrule’ Remixes Classic Zelda Music with Roguelike Peril

With E3 2019 behind us, the crew at Waypoint Radio turn their attention to what really matters: The games we played going to and coming from E3 2019. We dig into Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Ft. The Legend of Zelda, SteamWorld Quest, Slay the Spire, BattleTech: Urban Warfare and more! Plus, we begin to answer your questions about E3… but you’ll have to tune in later in the week for the REAL deep dive into ol’ Question Bucket.

Games Discussed: PiXXL Cube, Dicey Dungeons, Slay the Spire, SteamWorld Quest, Cadence of Hyrule, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, BattleTech: Urban Warfare, Atral Chain, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Daemon X Machina

