Caitlin Moran on Sex, Drugs, Hypnotherapy

The prolific British writer, TV broadcaster, and self-described “strident feminist” Caitlin Moran is one of those people who seems destined to do what she does. Growing up in government housing with seven younger siblings, Moran learned to fend for herself early on. By the time she started writing her column for the Times of London at age 18—which she still does, now, at age 40—she had written a novel, won the Observer‘s Young Reporter award, started working as a journalist at a weekly music magazine, and begun hosting a music television show called Naked City, peppering it all with her signature raunchy-yet-right-on sense of humor. Since then, she has gone on to interview the likes of Lady Gaga and Courtney Love, write a New York Times best-selling essay collection (How to Be a Woman), and work as a screenwriter on Raised by Wolves, a sitcom based on her apparently riotous childhood. All this while maintaining a very active Twitter presence.

In this episode of Broadly Meets, host Lauren Oyler follows Moran to a standing-room-only reading of her newest novel, How to Build a Girl, and sits down with the beloved—yet controversial—author to discuss her working-class upbringing, fame, the significance of early sexual experiences, drugs, and how hypnotherapy seems to solve any problem.