Cakey Zucchini Frittata Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Ingredients

olive oil, for greasing

2 medium zucchini (about 12 ounces|330 grams), grated

1 cup|150 grams pancake or waffle mix

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ cups|390 ml whole milk

4 large eggs

4 ounces|115 grams shredded white cheddar cheese

1 shallot, diced

Directions

Heat the oven to 375°F. Grease a 10-inch cast iron pan with the oil. If your zucchini is super wet, wrap it in cheesecloth or a clean dish towel and squeeze out as much moisture as possible. In a large bowl, whisk together the pancake mix, salt, and pepper. In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk and eggs. Stir in the grated zucchini, the cheese, and shallot, then fold in the dry ingredients. Stir until smooth, then pour into the prepared pan. Bake until the quiche is golden and set, about 45 to 50 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

