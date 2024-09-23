California Firefighter Arrested for Starting Forest Fires

One firefighter’s career is up in flames. On Sept. 20, firefighter Robert Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of arson to forest land, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a press release.

Hernandez, a 38-year-old fire apparatus engineer, is suspected of igniting five fires while off duty. He is allegedly behind the Alexander Fire on Aug. 15, the Windsor River Road Fire on Sept. 8, the Geysers Fire on Sept. 12, and the Geyser and Kinley fires on Sept. 14.

According to the department, the five fires burned less than an acre of wildland.

Hernandez was arrested at the Howard Forest Fire Station in Mendocino County by CAL Fire Law Enforcement Officers—specialized personnel in California who investigate wildfires, enforce fire safety laws, and conduct arson investigations.

“CAL Fire would like to extend our thanks to the residents of the affected communities for their vigilance and information which helped in the apprehension of the suspect,” the press release read.

Director/Fire Chief Joe Tyler condemned Hernandez’s alleged actions in a statement.

“I am appalled to learn one of our employees would violate the public’s trust and attempt to tarnish the tireless work of the 12,000 women and men of CAL Fire,” he said.

Likewise, Sonoma County Division Chief Fire Marshal Cyndi Foreman released a statement to ABC’s local station.

“It’s a tough pill for all of us,” she said. “When you read the press release and understand someone out in the community is supposed to be protecting us they’re actually putting us in harm’s way, that’s hard to read.”

Hernandez’s estranged wife, who opted to stay anonymous, agreed. She also told the outlet that she is “still processing” the arrest.

“I don’t think anyone will have any idea that this had been happening,” she said. “I’m 100 percent in shock.”

Hernandez is being held in Sonoma County Jail on $2 million bail, NBC’s Bay Area station reported.

CAL Fire has arrested more than 900 arsonists since 2016. The department encouraged residents to report suspected arson activity to their hotline at 1-800-468-4408.