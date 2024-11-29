california-teacher-dies-of-rabies-after-being-bitten-by-bat-in-her-classroom

A California art teacher has died of rabies after trying to save a bat that entered her classroom.

Back in October, Leah Seneng, 60, attempted to safely remove a bat she found lying on her classroom floor at Bryant Middle School in Dos Palos. According to Fresno County health officials, the bat was infected with rabies, which ultimately led to Seneng’s death after being bitten.

Videos by VICE

“I don’t know if she thought it was dead or what ’cause it was laying around her classroom and she was trying to scoop it up and take it outside,” Laura Splotch, a friend of Seneng, told ABC30. “She didn’t wanna harm it. But that’s when, I guess it woke up or saw the light or whatever it swooped around a bit and it took off.”

A month after the bite occurred, Seneng fell ill and was put into a coma at the hospital. She ultimately succumbed to the horrific disease.

“It’s just devastating to see her in that state, with all the machines hooked up and everything, it was pretty upsetting and scary,” Splotch told ABC30.

Prior to this, Seneng experienced no symptoms of rabies—not even in the immediate days following the bite. Now, her loved ones are left grieving.

“She was a lover of life. She spent a lot of time in the mountains where her mother lived,” Splotch said of her late friend. “She loved to explore the world, she’s a great explorer.”

Seneng’s untimely death is a reminder of the threat of rabies. Thankfully, rabies is a rare and preventable viral disease, killing fewer than 10 people in the U.S. each year, according to the CDC. But it’s always best to play it safe when dealing with live animals, especially if they’re displaying suspicious behavior.