Woman Arrested After Police Find $2,500 Worth of Stanley Cups in Her Car

Ok, what is going on with the Stanley Cup craze?

The hype over the tumblers has brought out hordes of people fighting over them at big box stores, but now, it’s risen to a whole new level—theft.

Police in Roseville, California, just north of Sacramento, have arrested and charged a 23-year-old woman with stealing nearly $2,500 worth of Stanley water bottles from a store after they recovered 65 tumblers, including the much-sought-after Quenchers, stashed in her car.

Police have not yet released her identity.

“Staff saw a woman take a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying for them. The suspect refused to stop for staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise,” according to the police statement posted to Facebook.

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits.”

The Stanley Quencher, made famous by TikTok influencers, retail for $45 on the brand’s official website. But special editions, like the Valentine’s Day Quencher, which saw crowds trampling over one another to get their hands on it at Target, go for nearly three times that on resale sites like StockX.

“We would have never thought people would be queuing for the cup—but if you combine it with the wider ‘#WaterTok’ trend seen on social media, the result is a viral, hit product in the making,” Rachel Makar, Senior Merchandising Director at StockX told Indy100.