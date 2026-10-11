California’s Alleged ‘Serial Butt Sniffer’ Is Heading Back to Jail After Another Parole Violation

Southern California’s alleged “serial butt sniffer” is heading back to jail and, all told, has been arrested more than 40 times for this very specific offense.

39-year-old registered sex offender Calese Crowder was sentenced to 170 days in Los Angeles County jail after another parole violation, as the man simply cannot be held back from sniffing people’s butts in public without their consent.

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Crowder was arrested on August 28 in Glendale after police received reports of a man allegedly following women and getting close enough so he could sniff them. He’s been accused of this behavior since at least 2021, with tons of surveillance footage and social media videos showing similar incidents of butt sniffing in Southern California cities like Burbank, Anaheim, and a handful of others.

California’s Alleged ‘Serial Butt Sniffer’ Is Going Back to Jail. Again.

Crowder has previously served 135 days in jail after admitting to violating his parole for previous sniffing incidents. He now faces another 170-day stint, with 12 days already credited, after which he is expected to return to parole.

A lot of the charges are misdemeanors. Because no matter how weird and invasive it is to sniff someone, specifically their butt, it doesn’t rise to the level of a felony under California law. Touching would be considered a felony, but sniffing is a misdemeanor. That’s why no one can charge this guy with anything more serious.

That’s why the latest case reportedly involves another alleged sniffing related felony parole violation that will only result in yet another hundred and something they long stint in jail that will just have him come right back out again. KTLA5 spoke with an attorney and legal analyst named Dmitry Gorin, who argues that, “Until he gets treatment, it’s just reoffending and reoffending and reoffending.”