Call of Duty Black Ops 1 PS5 Update Finally Fixes Snipers and Party Matchmaking

Activision is releasing an emergency Call of Duty Black Ops 1 PS5 update to fix two of the port’s biggest problems. After weeks of waiting, players will finally be able to stay on the same team as their friends, while sniper tuning is also getting overhauled. Here is everything included in the PS5 BO1 update releasing today.

Screenshot: Activision

The Call of Duty Black Ops 1 PS5 port has been largely broken for many players since it launched in early July. Users have complained about party members being placed on opposing teams and major problems with sniper tuning. Activision has finally responded by announcing an emergency BO1 patch for PS5 that will address both issues.

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The Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 PS5 update release date is Friday, July 31, 2026. Activision revealed the much-requested fixes and when they are launching in a on X. “Call of Duty: #BlackOps on PS4/PS5. Two incoming fixes are planned for a July 31 update.”

Here is everything included in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 PS5 update releasing today:

Adjusting sniper tuning to expected values.

Addressing certain situations where friends in a party can be placed on the enemy team.

Screenshot: X @CODUpdates

Two of the biggest issues players have encountered in the Call of Duty Black Ops 1 PS5 port involve sniper tuning and team-based matchmaking. With the matchmaking issue, party members could be split up and placed on opposing teams.

Essentially, friends were unable to properly play BO1 together because their squad could be broken up while matchmaking with other users. The July 31 update should finally allow party members to remain on the same team as intended.

As for the sniper rifle issue, the BO1 PS5 port appears to use the original 2010 launch-era sniper tuning. Players have reported the following problems when aiming down sights:

The scope sways heavily and initially pulls away from the center.

Shots can land somewhere other than where the crosshair appears to be pointing.

The accuracy problem lasts briefly after scoping in, making quickscoping extremely unreliable.

The issue can also affect normal sniping if the player fires before the scope fully settles.

Screenshot: Activision

The original game received post-launch updates that improved this behavior, but those adjustments seemingly weren’t included correctly in the PlayStation port. Thankfully, it looks like the July 31 Call of Duty Black Ops 1 update will finally correct the sniper tuning and make rifles behave as expected.

Black Ops 1 PS5 Players Are Finally Getting the Fixes They Wanted

Screenshot: X

While the July 31 update only includes two confirmed fixes, they address some of the biggest complaints players have had since the PS5 port launched. Being separated from friends made playing as a party incredibly frustrating, while the outdated sniper tuning made quickscoping and regular sniping feel unreliable.

Assuming the patch works as intended, Call of Duty Black Ops 1 should finally offer a much smoother experience on PlayStation 5. Activision has not revealed an exact release time for the update, so players should keep an eye out for the new download throughout July 31.