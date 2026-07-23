Call of Duty Black Ops 1 PS5 Update Sparks Backlash After Failing to Fix Party Bug

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 update on PS5 is drawing backlash after failing to address a major party bug ruining multiplayer. Weeks after launch, BO1 players are still being placed on opposing teams when trying to play with their friends.

Screenshot: Activision

When the Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and Black Ops 2 PS5 ports launched earlier this month, many players became upset after multiplayer was quickly overrun by cheaters. Although Activision moved quickly to fix BO1 playlists, multiplayer was also plagued by a major matchmaking bug. The glitch puts party members on opposing teams. However, the latest Call of Duty Black Ops 1 update is here, and it did not fix the issue.

Videos by VICE

Players reacted negatively to BO1 Update 01.005.000 after discovering that it didn’t fix the frustrating matchmaking problem. “Are u guys stupid or something? Fix the multiplayer teams issue,” an angry player on X replied, for example. Another user commented, “When can we play with our friends on the same team? Getting ridiculous at this point.”

Screenshot: Activision

One user tagged the developer directly and exclaimed, “THE PARTY SYSTEM SUCKS IN THIS GAME and you all are just ignoring it. What incompetence by everybody, seriously. If you want to re-release a multiplayer game at least test it first!” Most of the comments on the official were from angry players asking the developers to fix various issues that weren’t addressed in the patch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops PS5 Issues Explained

Screenshot: X @CODUpdates

Based on how upset players are with the Call of Duty: Black Ops PS5 update, you may be wondering what problems the port currently has. Well, the biggest is the team matchmaking issue. Players who are in a party together are being put on opposing teams. As a result, friends aren’t able to reliably play BO1 together on the same team.

Here is a list of some of the biggest Call of Duty: Black Ops PS5 issues currently plaguing the game:

Pre-patch sniper mechanics that make shots inaccurate immediately after aiming

Multiplayer team issue that puts party members on opposing teams

Host migration errors

Connection lag issues

As far as what the latest BO1 update actually fixed, the patch prioritized PS5 hosts in Zombies, reduced input latency on 120Hz displays, and added a toggle for hiding emblems. The toggle was introduced because some Call of Duty: Black Ops players have used the emblem system to create offensive imagery. However, many players argue that Activision and Iron Galaxy should prioritize fixing the party matchmaking bug that continues to separate friends onto opposing teams.