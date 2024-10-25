Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Drops New Merch For Launch Day

call of duty black ops 6 merch

The highly anticipated video game Call of DutyL Black Ops 6 arrived this morning, and the CoD store is ready with various products for fans who want to live the CoD lifestyle. This includes new t-shirts, hats, mugs, posters, and more. You will find everything here in the store. Inside that link you’ll also find a collection of previously released merch, including zombie mode hoodies and t-shirts. A list with more details on each new item can be found below.

Zombies Ceramic Mug – $15.00: A 15-ounce ceramic mug featuring the Zombies wordmark on one side and Black Ops 6 branding on the other.

– $15.00: A 15-ounce ceramic mug featuring the Zombies wordmark on one side and Black Ops 6 branding on the other. Distressed Poster T-Shirt – $30.00: A lightweight cotton t-shirt with a vintage 90s-style poster design celebrating the Black Ops 6 release.

– $30.00: A lightweight cotton t-shirt with a vintage 90s-style poster design celebrating the Black Ops 6 release. Distressed Logo Black T-Shirt – $30.00: This t-shirt showcases the distressed Black Ops 6 logo.

– $30.00: This t-shirt showcases the distressed Black Ops 6 logo. Trucker Snapback Hat – $32.00: A snapback hat with embroidered Black Ops 6 branding.

– $32.00: A snapback hat with embroidered Black Ops 6 branding. Call of Duty Zombies Hellhound Black T-Shirt – $30.00: This shirt features a Hellhound design from the game’s iconic Zombies mode.

– $30.00: This shirt features a Hellhound design from the game’s iconic Zombies mode. Zombies Perk Icons Tumbler – $30.00: A 20oz stainless steel tumbler featuring Perk-a-Cola symbols from Zombies mode.

– $30.00: A 20oz stainless steel tumbler featuring Perk-a-Cola symbols from Zombies mode. Call of Duty Zombies Jugger-Nog Poster – $25.00: A glossy 11″ x 17″ poster of the iconic Jugger-Nog Perk-a-Cola.

– $25.00: A glossy 11″ x 17″ poster of the iconic Jugger-Nog Perk-a-Cola. Vintage Felt Pennant – $13.00: A 12″ x 30″ felt pennant featuring the Black Ops 6 logo.

Wunderwaffe DG-2 1/2 Scale Replica Statue

Additionally, the CoD store has the 1:2 scale statue of the Wunderwaffe DG-2 in stock, and it will come with exclusive content for Call of Duty 6. Specifically, the Gold Lightning Camo (pictured above) is free with the statue, although it’s not cheap at $350. Still, if you have the means, it’s a fantastic, highly detailed replica of zombie-killing weapon that was first seen in Call of Duty: World at War. Needless to say, it will be an impressive addition to your game room. You can pre-order the Wunderwaffe DG-2 here in the CoD store while supplies last.

Wunderwaffe DG-2 1/2 Scale Replica Statue Features:

1/2 Scale

ABS, PVC, Rubber

24″ L x 4″ W x 4.5″ H

3 lbs

Highly detailed parts are textured for realistic metal and wood appearance

Stand Included

Officially Licensed

Includes exclusive in-game content

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 released today, October 25th for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. You can order a copy in physical and digital formats here on Amazon.