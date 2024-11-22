‘Call of Duty Black Ops 6’ Introduces a Limited Event Alongside a New Patch

Indeed, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been firing off on all cylinders since its release! With patch after update, the latest Call of Duty entry became one of the franchise’s most memorable games. So, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 recently received a fresh Limited Event for players to enjoy. “The Hit List”! The description for the event is as follows!

“Who’s next? Keep up your luxurious – but slightly corrupt – lifestyle during the Hit List Event. You’re offered up a take-no-prisoners mission. Kill or be killed. The Hit List Limited Event gives players a board of contracts with one goal – take them all out. Cross off the entire list and earn some exclusive loot for hire.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, alongside “The Hit List,” added a few tweaks and fixes to give players the best possible experience! Without further ado, let’s get into the good stuff!

‘call of duty: Black ops 6’ November 21 patch notes

Multiplayer

Playlist Updates

Added 10v10 Moshpit to Quickplay

Added Hardcore 10v10 Moshpit to Hardcore Quickplay Added Hideout, Extraction, and Protocol to 10v10 map pool



Challenges

Addressed an issue on the Krig C and Saug where Camo progression for Dark Spine was not tracking properly.

Screenshot: Activision

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Ranked Play

Restrictions Update

The RC-XD has been restricted in all modes.

Gameplay

Addressed an issue where some matches would unintentionally end in a draw.

UI

Addressed an issue where SR would sometimes display incorrectly after a match.

Addressed an issue where players would sometimes be stuck with no UI after a match ended when they are max level.

Zombies Mode

Movement

Addressed an issue where players would be slowed when reloading while sprinting.

Challenges

Addressed an issue that could prevent the “Box Addict” Dark Ops Challenge to not track properly.

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

As far as shooters go, Black Ops 6 has been the most complete addition to the franchise in quite some time! More updates and features will join the shootin’ festivities. When they are, you can count on Waypoint to get all the pertinent info you need!