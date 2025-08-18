Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Maps May Have Leaked

A new leak claims to reveal how many multiplayer maps will be in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. If true, it means that BO7 will have a lot more maps than the previous Black Ops 6 release in 2024.

CoD: BO7 Maps Leak Reveals that the Game Is Reportedly Big

Although Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is still two and a half months from release, the upcoming Treyarch game has had many details leaked.

This latest update comes from prolific CoD leaker, TheGhostOfHope. The insider claims that BO7 will have a significant increase in multiplayer maps over previous entries. In an August 17 post on X, he specifically said the game will feature 16 multiplayer maps when it launches in November 2025.

“There will be 16 6v6 maps at launch for Black Ops 7. 13 original 6v6 maps & 3 remastered 6v6 maps that are from Black Ops 2. There are also 2 maps at launch for the Skirmish large-scale mode w/ wingsuits that was leaked before. Post-launch content is expected to be plentiful.”

So yeah, it seems to be a decent jump in size from BO6, which only debuted with 12 smaller maps.

Of course, it goes without saying to take this rumor with a big grain of salt. TheGhostOfHope does have a pretty solid track record when it comes to CoD leaks, but you never know.

The insider recently revealed that Treyarch is removing the controversial Tac-Sprint mechanic from BO7. Many players were overjoyed that the traversal feature was potentially being removed, so I imagine many will also be happy with BO7 launching with 13 original maps and 3 remastered levels.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Playable Characters Also Leaked

Multiplayer maps weren’t the only thing to potentially leak in BO7 this week. In another post from TheGhostOfHope, the revealed which characters will be playable in the new Black Ops co-op campaign. In a secondary post, the leaker said that players will take control of four protagonists throughout the BO7 story mode.

“The four characters that are available for the 4-person co-op campaign in Black Ops 7 are: David ‘Section’ Mason, Mike Harper, Eric Samuels, Chloe ‘Karma’ Lynch.”

In the upcoming CoD, David Mason is being portrayed by Hollywood actor Milo Ventimiglia. The Heroes alum made his first appearance in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Summer Games Fest trailer.

Finally, TheGhostOfHope promises that players who mostly play Call of Duty for 6v6 multiplayer will be happy with BO7. The leaker wrote, “From what I’ve heard, it seems they’ve put their head down and grinded out a ton of content for it for launch and post-launch.”

If this pans out, Treyarch is about to deliver a content-packed title with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.