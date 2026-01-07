Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 1 Reloaded Download Size and Release Times

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 1 Reloaded update goes live around the globe on January 8 and it’s going to be a massive one. The patch is full of new content and lays the groundwork for the upcoming Fallout collab and players should take some time today to consider clearing out the hard drive space to make room for its install.

How Big is the Black Ops 7 Season 1 Reloaded Download Size?

Black Ops 7 Season 1 Reloaded Pre-Load is LIVE on BattleNet – its a 175GB download😳 pic.twitter.com/2gZbqyWxTD — Jon (@MrDalekJD) January 6, 2026

The big update is already available for pre-install on Battle.net and it looks like that version of the patch comes in at right around 175GB. That means that players are essentially reinstalling the whole game to prepare for this major content addition.

Console players can expect the download to come in at around 170GB. Gamers with limited storage space on their consoles or slower home wifi are likely feeling the pain with this one, but hopefully once it’s patched and ready to go, the new content will make it all worth the effort.

It’s worth noting that this update won’t actually add 170-175GB of additional files to gamers’ consoles or PCs. This update is a file restructuring patch, so players can think of it like downloading a newer, better optimized version of the game that replaces their original install.

When Will Black Ops 7 Season 1 Reloaded be available?

Fight across sky-high rooftops, nuclear facilities, and tight-quarters distillery lanes in the Season 01 Reloaded update of #BlackOps7 Multiplayer on January 8 👇



🌃 Yakei: Brand-new (6v6 + 2v2)

☢️ Meltdown: Remastered (6v6)

🥃 Fringe: Returning (6v6) pic.twitter.com/L4jMHGZqGR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 6, 2026

January 8 marks the release date for the Season 1 Reloaded and players around the globe will get a chance to jump into the action tomorrow (or very early on Friday in some regions). Here is a breakdown of the release times around the globe, courtesy of IGN.

Thursday, January 8, 2026:

PST (San Francisco): 9am

CST (Mexico City): 11am

EST (New York): 12pm

GMT (London): 5pm

CET (Paris): 6pm



Friday, January 9, 2026

JST (Tokyo): 1am

CST (Beijing): 1am

AEST (Sydney): 4am

NZST (Wellington): 6am



Okie dokie – stay focused, stay alive ☢️@FalloutonPrime is coming to Call of Duty in Season 01 Reloaded 💥 pic.twitter.com/uyFl3mRDkG — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 17, 2025

This is a huge update for the 2025 entry in the CoD franchise and it’s going to provide a lot of new content for players to explore. The update is also hoping to draw some additional players into the ecosystem with the Fallout collab and other exciting additions. It will be very interesting to see if rumors prove correct and the Vault Dweller arrives as an Operator skin.

The full details of the patch haven’t been revealed yet but there is a lot that we already know about from previous announcements. Here is a breakdown of the highlights:

New world events to add to the campaign

New weapons including the Hawker HX (Sniper rifle, FKA Ballista sniper) and Sturmwolf 45 (submachine gun, FKA UMP45)

Fallout Collab

Yakei: Brand-new (6v6 + 2v2)

Meltdown: Remastered (6v6)

Fringe: Returning (6v6)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is available now on PC and consoles. Season 1 Reloaded goes live on January 8.