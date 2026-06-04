Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Season 4 Kicks Off With New Maps and Endgame Updates

The new season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is officially live and players have a ton of new content to explore in Season 4.

Everything To Know About CoD Black Ops 7 Season 4

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Call of Duty Black Ops 7 initially released back in November of 2025, but the game is still going strong as the CoD community awaits the next installment in the franchise.

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Most recently, the Black Ops 7 team has kicked off Season 4 in the game and rolled out a ton of exciting changes and new pieces of content for the players to explore.

In the new season, players take on Operation Wall Breaker in Endgame, deploy across five new and remastered Multiplayer Maps, hail the return of Fortune’s Keep, fight off the horde in the new Rogue Run game mode set on Ashes of the Damned in Zombies, and much more.

Season 04 expands the Multiplayer map pool with a selection of brand-new and returning favorites. Maps include:

Liminal (New): Descend into a Guild procedure, where the center of the map actively changes. Stay alert and adapt on this new small-sized map.

Primetime (New): Jump into Primetime, a new 6v6 Multiplayer map themed around a Japanese game show obstacle course.

Vertigo (Remastered): First introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, Vertigo returns fully remastered and ready for action in Black Ops 7.

Zenith (New) (Mid-Season): Breach a luxurious cliffside estate, with a waterfall in the distance and pristine lighting guiding you through the immaculate grounds.

Launch (Remastered) (Mid-Season): First introduced in the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, Launch returns!

Additionally, there are also some important updates to modes. A stacked roster of modes arrives throughout the season, including:

Black Ops Classic (New): Wind back the clock with this new throwback mode inspired by classic Black Ops gameplay.

Blueprint Gun Game (Returning): Blueprint Gun Game returns for its Black Ops 7 debut, challenging players to advance through a lineup of Weapon Blueprints.

6v6 Gunfight (Returning): Get ready to up the ante as Gunfight returns with a 6v6 spin.

Team Blueprint Shooter (Returning) (Mid-Season): Drop into Team Blueprint Sharpshooter, the 6v6 Multiplayer mode where Weapon Blueprints rotate every few seconds.

Knife Fight (Returning) (Mid-Season): This is the melee-only take on the fan-favorite Gunfight mode that forces Operators into intense, close-quarters fights.

Black Ops 7 Ranked Play: Ranked Play returns for another season of the competitive experience in Black Ops 7.

The new season also includes some Zombies updates that players will want to take note of:

New Survival Map: Fight off waves of the undead through a hellish cul-de-sac in the Nuked Survival map.

Totenreich Directed Mode, Starting Room: Take on the Main Quest with extra assistance in this Directed Mode and see how far you can get in Eidskallen Landing in the map’s Starting Room Mode.

Introducing Rogue Run: Return to Ashes of the Damned in a roguelite twist on Round-Based Zombies. Survive each wave, choose your reward, then teleport to the next arena.

New Mid-Season Round-Based Map: The crew heats things up as the battle relocates to a feudal Japanese castle set near a live volcano in the new Kowakujō Round-Based Map arriving in Season 04 Reloaded.

Later this year, Call of Duty players will be able to start their next adventure when Modern Warfare 4 releases in October. Until then, be sure to check back soon for more Call of Duty news and updates.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is available now on PC and consoles. Season 4 went live on June 4, 2026.