Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 5 Brings New Endgame Assignment and Map

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 5 is just a few weeks away and players can now start preparing for the huge changes that are on their way to the military shooter.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 5 Details

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Call of Duty’s next major update arrives on July 23, 2026. The big patch kicks off Season 5 of Black Ops 7 and Warzone and there is a ton of new and exciting content for players to dig into.

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When it comes to endgame content, the most exciting addition for most players will be the new Burn Run assignment and the ability boosters.

In Burn Run, players race against the clock in a bomb-rigged vehicle that’s ready to explode. Stay the course, blast through fiery checkpoints, and run over objects and enemies to earn bonuses and add additional time.

Endgame players will also be able to upgrade their Major and Minor Abilities with enhancements that can be acquired in Zone IV and Nightmare regions, offering reduced cooldown times, extra ammo, and other improvements.

There are also some exciting map updates to take note of, including the addition of Jubilee:

Jubilee (New) – Fight through a rural Japanese town as a festival turns to chaos and the streets erupt in conflict.

– Fight through a rural Japanese town as a festival turns to chaos and the streets erupt in conflict. Frequency (Remastered) – Deploy to the mountains of Hunan and battle for control of the listening station’s global surveillance capabilities.

– Deploy to the mountains of Hunan and battle for control of the listening station’s global surveillance capabilities. Dig (Remastered) – Battle alongside ancient ruins at an archaeological dig site in Avalon where rival forces clash over what lies beneath.

– Battle alongside ancient ruins at an archaeological dig site in Avalon where rival forces clash over what lies beneath. Turbo Tilt (New) (Mid-Season) – Shrink down to size and enter a pinball machine in a wild Mid-Season Multiplayer map inspired by the history of Nuketown.

– Shrink down to size and enter a pinball machine in a wild Mid-Season Multiplayer map inspired by the history of Nuketown. Freeun: Descent (New) (Mid-Season) – Jump, dive, slide, and more in an all-new Freerun obstacle course.

Players also have new limited time modes to check out in Season 5, as well:

Overdrive Domination (New) (LTM) – Capture objectives and eliminate targets with style to earn stars and gain Operator buffs.

Gauntlet Rush (New) (LTM) – Compete across a gauntlet of game modes: Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, Hardpoint, and Roulette. Stay active to earn buffs and collect Gain Stacks for extra score.

Cranked Moshpit (Returning) (Mid-Season) (LTM) – Eliminate enemies to activate the Cranked timer and earn Operator buffs. Your life ends when the timer runs out, so don’t let up.

Black Ops 7 Ranked Play – Ranked Play returns, bringing new seasonal rewards for those who climb the ranks.

There’s a lot to take in, but that should cover most of the highlights related to the Season 5 drop. Players can keep an eye out for most of the new content to arrive on July 23.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Call of Duty news and updates.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.