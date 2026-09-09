Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 The Haunting Update Brings New Maps, Modes, and Weapons

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is preparing to launch Season 6 with a frightening new update that adds a ton of content to the title later this month.

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Season 6 is right around the corner and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 players are going to have a ton of new content to explore when it arrives on September 17.

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The update arrives just in time for spooky season and, of course, lots of the updates will feel right at home around the Halloween season. The update is themed around The Haunting and features new and rethemed multiplayer maps, a new survival mode and an expanded Rogue Run in Zombies, and the Forbidden Summoning Event in Endgame.

“The Haunting returns and there’s nowhere to hide! Season 06 is brimming with evil as fright-filled maps and modes arrive as part of a colossal update that will satisfy your sweet tooth to Halloween and beyond.The Haunting returns and there’s nowhere to hide! Season 06 is brimming with evil as fright-filled maps and modes arrive as part of a colossal update that will satisfy your sweet tooth to Halloween and beyond.”

Here is a breakdown of the biggest highlights from the update:

In Endgame , night descends on Avalon, plunging Operators into an eerie landscape where Fears, Guild opponents, and other obstacles seek to eliminate squads under the cover of night.

, night descends on Avalon, plunging Operators into an eerie landscape where Fears, Guild opponents, and other obstacles seek to eliminate squads under the cover of night. Avalon has a new guest courtesy of The Haunting. Unlock the seals to free an ancient threat in the Forbidden Summoning Event and bring plenty of backup to receive its worthy rewards.

and bring plenty of backup to receive its worthy rewards. T.E.D.D. Trials (Launch, LTM) – Compete in 6v6 across a variety of T.E.D.D. Trials in this special playlist bringing three iconic Zombies maps into Multiplayer for the first time in Black Ops 7. Fight off the enemy team and wield Ray Guns against the horde as a random set of five T.E.D.D. Trials cycles through rotation! The first team to reach the Score Limit or have the most score by the time limit wins.

– Compete in 6v6 across a variety of T.E.D.D. Trials in this special playlist bringing three iconic Zombies maps into Multiplayer for the first time in Black Ops 7. Fight off the enemy team and wield Ray Guns against the horde as a random set of five T.E.D.D. Trials cycles through rotation! The first team to reach the Score Limit or have the most score by the time limit wins. Hordepoint (In-Season) – Control and hold the objective to score and to turn the horde against the enemy team. In this terrifying twist on Hardpoint, zombies roam the map, lunging at nearby Operators. When the Hardpoint is neutral, they will attack both teams. When one team controls the objective, the zombies will join them and only attack the opposing team, making Hardpoint control critical to winning the match.

– Control and hold the objective to score and to turn the horde against the enemy team. In this terrifying twist on Hardpoint, zombies roam the map, lunging at nearby Operators. When the Hardpoint is neutral, they will attack both teams. When one team controls the objective, the zombies will join them and only attack the opposing team, making Hardpoint control critical to winning the match. Freeze Tag (In-Season) – Drop into a 6v6 respawn mode where teams compete to freeze the enemy while keeping their allies in the fight. Downed targets will drop and become encased in ice; only their teammates can free them by damaging the ice. Freeze the entire enemy team for a bonus. Proximity chat is enabled.

Multiplayer fans will be able to enjoy battling it out at Quantum (Launch) and Bloodstead (Launch).

That should be just about everything players need to know to prepare for the upcoming launch of The Haunting season. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Black Ops 7 and other Call of Duty news and updates.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.