Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies DLC Map Just Leaked

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 isn’t even out yet, and the first Zombies DLC map has already been leaked. The Season 1 BO7 Zombies DLC level is pretty wild in its design and leans more into the game’s sci-fi themes.

BO7 Zombies DLC Map Details Leaked

Screenshot: Activision

This latest update comes from infamous CoD leaker TheGhostofHope. The insider posted the leaked Black Ops 7 map in a November post on X. According to the leak, the first BO7 Zombies DLC map will be called Astra Malorum and is located on top of a floating skull in outer space. Yeah, it sounds absolutely unhinged.

“Astra Malorum, which is releasing with Season 1 of Black Ops 7, will be the long-rumored Space Station map. It takes place in an observatory ‘atop a skull with a red glow in space.’ I’ve heard from another source that the map may have some parts that take place on Earth similar to that of Moon, but this isn’t something I’m 100% on.”

Screenshot: X @TheGhostofHope

TheGhostofHope also explained that the new map will feature The Wonder Vehicle, which appears to be a car players will get transported on. The leak specifically states that the truck will serve as a plot device that connects to an ongoing storyline in the new BO7 Zombies mode. Astra Malorum will be available when the Season 1 DLC launches after the game releases on November 14, 2025.

Realistic CoD BO7 Maps Were Scrapped

Screenshot: Activision

Interestingly, TheGhostofHope also revealed that several BO7 Zombies maps were scrapped. In a secondary leak, the insider explained that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 originally had more realism-based maps. Specifically, there were levels themed around NYC, Vietnam, and Afghanistan after they had been hit with nuclear bombs during war.

However, the leaker claims Activision decided to scrap the BO7 Zombies maps after finding them too controversial. “I heard from someone I trust back in March that Treyarch got ‘scared’ of doing the Nazi stuff. They reworked/cut the original NYC idea that was leaked. Assuming that’s true, then it makes sense they’d rework it into something to do with a planetarium from the 40s in NYC, like they seem to be doing.”

Screenshot: X @TheGhostofHope

So it appears the Astra Malorum map is a rework of the original NYC one. Although it should be pointed out that reasons behind why Treyarch cancelled the maps is speculation. While TheGhostofHope has a history of credible CoD leaks, he did say he heard this rumor from a secondary source. Regardless, it appears that Treyarch has moved away from more realistic maps for BO7 Zombies. The game will instead fully embrace the mode’s sci-fi storyline.