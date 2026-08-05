Call of Duty Black Ops Ports Outsold Halo on PS5 by Nearly 11 Million Copies

The Call of Duty Black Ops 1 and 2 ports reportedly outsold Halo Campaign Evolved on PS5 by nearly 11 million copies. If the latest Alinea Analytics estimates are accurate, the lower-budget CoD ports collectively outsold Microsoft’s 2026 Halo remake by almost 32 to 1.

Black Ops 1 and 2 Outsold Halo Nearly 32 to 1 on PS5

Screenshot: Activision, Microsoft

According to new sales data from Alinea Analytics, Halo Campaign Evolved has reportedly sold poorly on PS5. How bad could it be, you may ask? Well, according to the analytics firm, the Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 PS5 ports outsold the Halo remake by nearly 11 million copies combined.

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This is pretty staggering, considering Black Ops and Black Ops 2 were originally released during the Xbox 360 era and their PS5 ports likely didn’t cost nearly as much to produce as Halo Campaign Evolved. The stunning sales data was revealed by Rhys Elliot in a recent post on X.

Screenshot: X @superhys

The Alinea Analytics marketing head wrote: “Beyond the CoD ports doing GANGBUSTERS, the thing that stands out is Halo’s notably slow start on PlayStation, which ironically stings even more next to the success of two effort-light CoD ports. Halo sold 351K copies on PS5 in July and 452K on PlayStation to date (almost $28M).”

According to Alinea Analytics, here is how the PS5 sales of the two Call of Duty ports compare to Halo Campaign Evolved:

Game Estimated PS5 sales Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 8.2 million Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 million Halo Campaign Evolved 351,000 in July, 452k to date

As you can see from those numbers, that’s a pretty massive gap between the games. Combined, the Xbox 360-era CoD ports sold approximately 11.2 million copies on PS5, compared to the 351,000 units Halo Campaign Evolved reportedly sold during July. That means the two CoD ports outsold the shiny by nearly 32 to 1.

Why Halo Campaign Evolved Struggled on PS5

Screenshot: Alinea Analytics

As for why Halo Campaign Evolved sold so poorly on PS5, Rhys Elliot believes the remake’s $60 price tag hurt its launch. “$60 was WAY too much for this one. A proven, beloved old game, dropped at the right moment and, just as importantly, at the RIGHT PRICE, can out-earn almost anything new and buy a bit of breathing room in the slate.”

The Alinea Analytics marketing lead was then further critical of Halo Campaign Evolved’s $60 pricing strategy: “CoD got it. Halo didn’t. Sixty dollars for what’s essentially a graphical touch-up of a 2001 game was always gonna be a rough sell, and players clearly weren’t having it.”

Many PlayStation players also weighed in and argued that Halo Campaign Evolved requiring an Xbox account to play on PS5 was another reason they skipped it. However, its higher price appears to have been the biggest hurdle, especially when the cheaper Black Ops ports were able to find such a massive audience on the same platform.

Screenshot: Microsoft

With Microsoft recently pivoting back toward exclusives, Halo Campaign Evolved’s slow PS5 launch could also give the publisher another reason to reconsider bringing its core AAA franchises to PlayStation in the future.

It should be pointed out that Microsoft does not report Xbox financial sales. While Alinea Analytics is generally considered a trustworthy source for gaming retail data, numbers are an estimate and not necessarily final.