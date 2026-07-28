Call of Duty Black Ops PS5 Ports Sell 7 Million Copies Despite Physical Disc Boycott

The Call of Duty Black Ops 1 and 2 PS5 ports have reportedly sold more than 7 million copies combined. The digital-only CoD releases have become a massive success despite growing backlash over Sony’s decision to end physical PlayStation game production in 2028.

Call of Duty Black Ops PS5 Ports Reportedly Sell 7 Million Copies

Screenshot: Activision, PlayStation

It’s only been a few weeks since the Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 PS5 ports launched, and they continue to be wildly popular. A few days after release, they even surpassed GTA 6 on PlayStation’s best-selling chart. However, a new report claims that the Call of Duty Black Ops PS5 ports might be even bigger than many expected.

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According to a from CharlieIntel, the Call of Duty Black Ops PlayStation ports have already sold 7 million units. “Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 ports on PlayStation have sold over 7 million units combined, sources familiar with the sales figures tell us.” If accurate, that means the BO1 and BO2 ports could have already generated as much as $280 million in gross sales.

Screenshot: X @charlieINTEL

Although, that figure assumes that all 7 million copies were purchased at full price. Both the Black Ops 1 and Black Ops 2 PS5 ports cost $40 each. However, PS Plus subscribers can purchase them for half price at $19.99, meaning the actual revenue figure could be considerably lower. Regardless, that’s a lot of money.

However, the massive success of the CoD Black Ops PS5 ports is also raising some eyebrows, given the growing PlayStation backlash over Sony ending physical disc production for new games in 2028.

Black Ops PS5 Sales Surge Amid PlayStation Physical Disc Backlash

Screenshot: X

In case you missed it, Sony has been embroiled in a storm of controversy after they revealed that they will end physical disc production for new PlayStation games in January 2028. Since the announcement, PlayStation has struggled to publish a social media post or commercials without the comments being flooded with angry players. You might have seen “No Disc, No Buy” or “PSBlackout” trending on social media.

However, despite players calling for a boycott since Sony’s July 1 announcement, the digital-only Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 ports have reportedly still sold millions of copies. Players immediately reacted to the Black Ops sales numbers with a mix of anger and confusion.

One player on X, for example, wrote, “So much for the ‘no disc, no buy’ crowd.” Another commenter replied, “Wow, what about the PlayStation boycott? It only took one game for players to cave.”

Screenshot: X

Of course, it should be pointed out that the new organized #PSBlackout boycott was only recently announced. Players are planning to not play or purchase PlayStation products from August 23 to 30. Therefore, the Black Ops sales don’t necessarily prove that the upcoming protest has already failed.

Players can also oppose Sony’s decision to end physical game production while still purchasing digital releases they want. Regardless, selling a reported 7 million copies in just a few weeks shows how difficult it could be for a physical-disc boycott to make a noticeable impact on PlayStation’s continually growing digital sales.