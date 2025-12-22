Call Of Duty Co-Creator Vince Zampella Killed In Los Angeles Car Accident

Vince Zampella, head of Respawn Entertainment and the former CEO of Infinity Ward, was killed Sunday afternoon in a car accident on Southern California’s Angeles Crest Highway.

Report: Vince Zampella dead at 55 after fatal car accident

NBC4 reported that Zampella did not survive a car accident that occurred on Sunday, December 21. The report indicates that the tragedy was a single-car accident that took place on a road north of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The car reportedly veered off the road and hit a concrete barrier. The vehicle then caught fire. Reports indicate that neither Zampella nor the other passenger survived. Zampella died on the scene and the other passenger, who was unnamed in the report, passed away later at the hospital.

There were no details about the cause of the crash.

The news has sent shockwaves through the gaming community. Zampella had a long and successful career and his projects and leadership are likely to leave an impact on many developers and fans.

Vince Zampella’s Professional Legacy

Vince Zampella was an acclaimed figure in the video game industry and has been involved in the creation of some of the most successful and best-selling games of all-time. His creative vision and leadership helped craft Call of Duty, Medal of Honor, and the Battlefield franchises.

While he was helping lead Infinity Ward, Zampella had an amazing run including Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Following that iconic run, Zampella began his work at Respawn Entertainment, where he would help bring hits like Titanfall and Apex Legends to life. The studio even branched outside of shooters and military titles with the successful Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game and its sequel.

At the time of his passing, Zampella was leading the ambitious revival of the Battlefield franchise, following the successful launch of its latest entry in October 2025, which many fans saw as a return to form for the series.

This story is still developing.