Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Length Explained

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 campaign is finally here, and players might be wondering how long it takes to beat before jumping into multiplayer. Here is everything you need to know about the MW4 campaign length, including how many missions there are and their names.

MW4 Campaign Length

Screenshot: Activision

The MW4 campaign takes approximately 6–8 hours to beat, depending on your difficulty setting and how much time you spend exploring. Various outlets report the main story taking around six hours to complete, while it took us around seven hours.

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However, that doesn’t mean everyone will roll credits in the same amount of time. If you play on a higher difficulty or take your time searching each area, your playthrough could run longer. One mission in particular that can affect the Modern Warfare 4 campaign length is “Stranded.”

The open-ended chapter features multiple objectives, side quests, and a hideout where you can craft equipment. As a result, spending extra time exploring this section can add to your overall playtime.

How Many Missions Are in MW4?

Screenshot: Activision

There are 16 missions in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 campaign. The story takes players across the Korean Peninsula, Paris, New York, and Mumbai, following Private Park Hyun Jun and Captain Price.

For your convenience, here is the full MW4 campaign mission list in order. The table only includes mission names, so you can check your progress without reading a breakdown of the story.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Missions List

Mission Number Mission Name 1 Mayhem 2 Out in the Cold 3 Following Orders 4 Hired Gun 5 Losing Ground 6 Traffic 7 Gone Dark 8 Assassins 9 Survivors 10 Stranded 11 Defection* 12 Counter Attack 13 Escape 14 Entrenched 15 Decapitation 16 Greater Good

Completing campaign missions also unlocks rewards for the MW4 Multiplayer mode and DMZ, including Operators, XP Tokens, and cosmetics. So if you plan on spending time in either mode, there is an extra reason to work your way through the story.

Overall, the 16 missions in Modern Warfare 4 should take most players around six to eight hours to finish. According to critics and players, the MW4 campaign is also one of the best the series has had in years.