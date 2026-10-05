Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 DMZ – How To Use The FOB

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s DMZ mode brings a brand-new extraction shooter experience to the franchise and players will need to wrap their heads around some new systems to prepare for the battle.

DMZ Mode Forwarding Operating Base Overview and Stations

Extraction shooters have grown in popularity over the last few years and there are now multiple high-quality games fully dedicated to the extraction gameplay loop. Although it’s a competitive landscape, Call of Duty plans to put its own spin on the genre with the upcoming DMZ mode in Modern Warfare 4.

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The Forward Operating Base (FOB) is each player’s command center for the DMZ extraction shooter mode. Gamers will manage progression, prepare their gear, and plan the next deployment from the FOB.

As players complete Operations across Hajin, the FOB evolves with them, transforming from a foothold to a fully operational base with over a dozen different Stations. Here’s a look at the stations users can immediately access:

Operators: Manage and select your Active Duty Operator, check their status, and select one for deployment.

Manage and select your Active Duty Operator, check their status, and select one for deployment. DMZ Orders: Where you review your current set of Missions downloaded to your Orders Tablet. Earn rewards for completing these structured objectives during deployments.

Where you review your current set of Missions downloaded to your Orders Tablet. Earn rewards for completing these structured objectives during deployments. Stash/Loadout: Stow looted items you’ve extracted with in your Stash. Equip weapons and gear in your Loadout, ready for the next infil.

Stow looted items you’ve extracted with in your Stash. Equip weapons and gear in your Loadout, ready for the next infil. Firing Range: Test your equipped weapons at the FOB Firing Range against a variety of targets.

Test your equipped weapons at the FOB Firing Range against a variety of targets. Deploy: A threshold of razor wire leads to a heavy-lift military transport waiting for your orders to deploy.

As players successfully complete deployments, they’ll be able to expand and upgrade their Forward Operation Base (FOB) with these additional stations:

3D Printer: Use Resources and 3D Printer Ingredients to craft a variety of gear. This is also used to upgrade various stations in the FOB.

Use Resources and 3D Printer Ingredients to craft a variety of gear. This is also used to upgrade various stations in the FOB. Gunsmith: Loot weapons and return with them, then use DMZ Cash to purchase attachments, or build brand new weapons by extracting from Hajin with a Weapon Manual.

Loot weapons and return with them, then use DMZ Cash to purchase attachments, or build brand new weapons by extracting from Hajin with a Weapon Manual. Vendor: Check the vendor’s wares and spend DMZ Cash on a selection of weapons and other helpful gear. The items on sale rotate from day to day, so buy something when you see it.

Check the vendor’s wares and spend DMZ Cash on a selection of weapons and other helpful gear. The items on sale rotate from day to day, so buy something when you see it. Bounty Leaderboard: Gain intel on the most dangerous PvP Bounty hunters and killers active across Hajin.

Gain intel on the most dangerous PvP Bounty hunters and killers active across Hajin. Boss Board: Need to track down a high-value target? Seek intel on Lieutenants, then drop into Hajin, search them out, and face down the exclusion zone’s most dangerous foes.

Need to track down a high-value target? Seek intel on Lieutenants, then drop into Hajin, search them out, and face down the exclusion zone’s most dangerous foes. Dog Tag Case: Display your trophies from defeated Operators.

Display your trophies from defeated Operators. DMZ Progression: Ensure you’re leveling up in DMZ with this dedicated Progression Track, from 1-70. Unlock FOB stations and gain rewards every step of the way.

It should be very interesting to see how well the DMZ mode is received by the playerbase and if it manages to pull any of the existing extraction shooter audience away from games like ARC Raiders or Marathon when it arrives later this month.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 news and updates as the game’s launch date approaches.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 releases October 23 for PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.