Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Details Confirmed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 releases Friday, October 23rd, 2026, but some players are going to be able to jump in early to start the campaign ahead of time.

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Xbox closed out their Xbox Games Showcase with another extended look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and the game is well-positioned to be one of the biggest titles of the fall (until Grand Theft Auto 6 arrives to steal the spotlight). The full game launches on October 23, but some players will be diving into the campaign a bit earlier.

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Starting on Friday, October 16, players who have digitally pre-ordered or pre-purchased Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 get Early Access to the game’s Campaign.

The early access benefit applies to those pre-ordering or pre-purchasing the Standard Digital Edition or Vault Edition of the game on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, PlayStation 5, Battle.net, Steam, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 users should take note that pre-orders on that console will open later this year, but a specific date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Although multiplayer is the main Call of Duty attraction for many gamers, the campaign does look pretty interesting this time around and many players will use the early access as a chance to begin getting comfortable with the game’s movement, mechanics, and updates.

“In the Modern Warfare 4 Campaign, you fight as Private Park, a young South Korean soldier facing live combat for the first time alongside his squad. What begins as a routine mission descends into chaos when North Korea launches a full-scale invasion, forcing Park and his unit into a desperate battle through collapsing cities and counteroffensives.”

Now that Call of Duty is no longer a Day One Game Pass Ultimate title, it will be very interesting to see if the franchise is able to bring sales back up to where they were a few years ago. Microsoft and Xbox are hoping to a major hit with Modern Warfare 4 to help make up for some of the massive cost that was associated with the Activision Blizzard acquisition in 2023.

Be sure to check back soon for more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 news and updates as the game’s fall launch approaches.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be available globally on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Battle.net, XBOX on PC, Steam, and Nintendo Switch 2 on Friday, October 23rd, 2026.