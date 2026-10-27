Infinity Ward Responds to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Multiplayer Backlash

Infinity Ward has responded to criticism of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 multiplayer mode. According to the developer, it doesn’t believe MW4 matchmaking can be “perfected” and is actively looking at player feedback.

Infinity Ward Responds to MW4 Multiplayer Backlash

Screenshot: Activision

Since its full release on October 23, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 multiplayer has sparked a bit of backlash online. Many players have complained about sweaty lobbies and the game not having open matchmaking at launch. However, much of the debate has centered around MW4 SBMM, or skill-based matchmaking.

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In a , Infinity Ward’s multiplayer director, Joe Cecot, responded to the MW4 multiplayer criticism:

“I don’t know if there’s perfecting [matchmaking]. For us, I think the most important thing when we look at matchmaking is that the matches we put together are good matches. And we’re also looking at the players and their experience, and we can look at the data and how it affects things, and we can quantify how it affects a certain group of players or a large percentage of them in a negative way.”

Screenshot: Activision

Although Infinity Ward wouldn’t go into further details about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 SBMM, Cecot stated that the team’s end goal is to make every online match a good one. “And so, though we’re not talking about exact specifics on matchmaking, our end goal is that every match is a good match.”

Screenshot: Activision

Following the interview, Infinity Ward also released a statement on its official website addressing some of the player feedback they have received from the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 multiplayer launch.

“We’ve been keeping a close eye on the issues you’ve been reporting and working through them as quickly as we can. There’s more work ahead, and we’re not slowing down. The team is also looking at potential weapon tuning changes for a future update. We’ll continue rolling out fixes, making adjustments, and keeping you informed along the way.”

Unfortunately, the developer didn’t address players wanting open matchmaking. Instead, its focus included adjusting XP earn rates. The developer did confirm that it is continuing to take feedback from players and will keep making adjustments. Whether this means we eventually get a change to SBMM or open playlists is anyone’s guess.