Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Multiplayer Launches Without Open Matchmaking

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is already off to a rocky start for some players. From reports of long queue times to sweaty lobbies, the game’s matchmaking has quickly become a point of frustration. However, players hoping to switch things up have discovered that MW4 multiplayer does not currently have Open playlists.

Modern Warfare 4 Multiplayer Has No Open Matchmaking Playlists at Launch

Screenshot: Activision

Open matchmaking playlists are currently unavailable in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 multiplayer. For MW4 players who were hoping to have the option , its absence has already sparked frustration.

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Some players are reporting long waits to find matches, while others say their lobbies feel overly competitive. However, it’s currently unclear what is causing those issues, or whether they are connected to the matchmaking system.

Screenshot: @TheGhostOfHope, @charlieINTEL

The missing playlists have also brought attention back to a statement shared by the official Call of Duty account in July. At the time, the publisher explained how its new matchmaking system differed from Open matchmaking and confirmed that Open playlists would be available in the MW4 beta. However, the option appears to be missing at launch.

What activsion Previously Said About MW4 Matchmaking

Screenshot: Activision

In its July 23 statement, the official Call of Duty account said the new system was designed to improve team balancing, offer more match variety, and help keep matches full. It also promised a better experience for parties with players of different skill levels.

“The new system builds on what we’ve learned, with smarter team balancing, wide match variety, improvements that help keep matches full, and a better experience for mixed-level parties. We believe these changes will deliver a better overall experience for all players, with the variety players love from classic Call of Duty.”

We've seen your questions about the difference between Open and the new system. The new system builds on what we've learned, with smarter team balancing, wide match variety, improvements that help keep matches full, and a better experience for mixed-level parties. We believe… — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 23, 2026

However, the next part of the statement is particularly relevant to the current debate: “Open playlists will continue to be available in BO7 and the MW4 Beta.” While that confirmed the option for the beta, it did not promise that Open matchmaking playlists would also be available when Modern Warfare 4 launched. But it also doesn’t rule it out being added eventually.

Will Modern Warfare 4 Get Open Matchmaking Playlists?

Screenshot: Activision

At the time of writing, Infinity Ward and Activision have not issued a statement addressing the missing Open playlists at launch. As a result, it’s unclear whether the option will be added to Modern Warfare 4 multiplayer in a future update.

The July statement said the team would continue listening to player feedback and reviewing match data to refine the system. However, that does not confirm that Open playlists will return.

For now, players hoping to choose Open matchmaking will have to wait for an update from the developers. And judging by the early complaints about queue times and sweaty lobbies, many players are not happy with the current setup.