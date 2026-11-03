Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 November 2 Update Patch Notes

Infinity Ward has released a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 update, bringing changes to Multiplayer, DMZ, and movement. From Shipment spawn adjustments to fewer UAV Towers, here are the biggest changes in the November 2 MW4 patch notes.

Screenshot: Activision

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 update on November 2 restores the dive speed that was temporarily reduced to address a movement exploit. Infinity Ward has also adjusted Shipment spawns and brought back Final Killcam in Free for All.

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If diving has felt slower recently, there is a reason for that. The developer had temporarily reduced dive velocity by 23% while working on an exploit. The November 2 patch reverses that reduction, restoring the movement mechanic’s intended speed.

The update also fixes an issue that allowed players to move from prone to standing without the intended animations. However, Infinity Ward says these server-side changes introduce some minor visual animation bugs, which will be addressed in a future update.

Screenshot: Activision

For Multiplayer fans, Shipment has received an initial round of spawn adjustments. The studio describes this as a first pass, with more improvements planned for the map. Free for All now uses Final Killcam instead of Best Play, while voice chat outside parties is still being worked on.

Here are some of the most notable Multiplayer and global changes:

Feature November 2 Update Dive movement Restores the previously reduced dive velocity. Shipment spawns Adjusts spawn logic, with further improvements planned. Free for All Replaces Best Play with Final Killcam. After Death Damage widget Simplifies colors and separates left and right body parts for clarity. Death Skull icons Reduces brightness and opacity to improve visibility. JOKR Launcher Temporarily disables Infrared mode to address an exploit. Stability Fixes several crashes and stability issues across modes.

The JOKR Launcher change is a temporary measure. Infinity Ward plans to restore Infrared mode once a full fix for the exploit is ready.

Screenshot: Activision

Some of the biggest changes in the MW4 November 2 update are coming to DMZ. UAV Tower spawns have been randomized and reduced by 40%, meaning players will have fewer opportunities to use them to track nearby Operators.

A UAV Tower is no longer guaranteed at every point of interest, and multiple towers will no longer spawn in the same area. Deadtown is the exception, as its tower is needed for DMZ Order progression. The patch also doubles the Sedative Inhaler’s duration from 60 seconds to 120 seconds. This gives players more time to stay hidden from UAV Towers while moving around the map.

However, there is still an issue to keep in mind. The Sedative Inhaler currently does not hide players from towers activated by enemy Operators with the UAV Upgrade trait. Infinity Ward plans to address this in a Season 1 update.

Here are the main DMZ gameplay changes:

Feature Previous November 2 Update UAV Tower spawns Higher tower availability Randomized spawns, reduced by 40% Sedative Inhaler duration 60 seconds 120 seconds Truce Flag cooldown 180 seconds 60 seconds

The shorter Truce Flag cooldown is another substantial adjustment, cutting the wait between uses from three minutes to just one.

Other Modern Warfare 4 November 2 Patch Notes

Screenshot: Activision

Alongside the gameplay adjustments, the latest Modern Warfare 4 patch addresses several progression problems and map exploits. Here is a summary of the remaining fixes:

Campaign: Fixes an issue that could prevent the Hits Different Finishing Move from unlocking after its requirements were completed.

Fixes an issue that could prevent the Hits Different Finishing Move from unlocking after its requirements were completed. Multiplayer maps: Closes out-of-bounds exploits on Sentry and Mumbai and fixes a tree-related visual issue on Mumbai.

Closes out-of-bounds exploits on Sentry and Mumbai and fixes a tree-related visual issue on Mumbai. Challenge tracking: Fixes Loaded Challenge progress for Cash Mastery in Inflation and prevents friendly vehicle destruction from incorrectly advancing challenges in Ground War: Combat Outpost.

Fixes Loaded Challenge progress for Cash Mastery in Inflation and prevents friendly vehicle destruction from incorrectly advancing challenges in Ground War: Combat Outpost. Weapon Inspections: Fixes an issue where the center dot could remain visible when using a bright laser attachment.

Fixes an issue where the center dot could remain visible when using a bright laser attachment. DMZ progression: Addresses retired Active Duty Operators failing to save and some Operator Bounty progress resetting between deployments.

Addresses retired Active Duty Operators failing to save and some Operator Bounty progress resetting between deployments. DMZ objectives: Fixes incorrect UAV Tower objective statuses and SAM Sites becoming unavailable after another squad abandoned or failed a capture.

Fixes incorrect UAV Tower objective statuses and SAM Sites becoming unavailable after another squad abandoned or failed a capture. Additional fixes: Closes several DMZ exploits and lists a recent fix for the KG-9 Drill Charge Apex Attachment.

Infinity Ward has also confirmed that Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 launches on Thursday, November 5, at 9 PM PT. Separate Season 1 patch notes are expected later this week ahead of the launch.