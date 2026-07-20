Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta Details Revealed

Fans of the Call of Duty franchise can jump into a free open beta for Modern Warfare 4 and check out the game before it officially launches.

Screenshot: Activision

October 23 is still months away, but Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 is preparing to let players drop into some multiplayer content this August.

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The upcoming beta weekends will allow players to drop into multiple Multiplayer maps and modes, choosing from a wide selection of brand-new Operators, including all the Vault Edition Operators for players who pre-order the Vault Edition, and unlocking as many as 19 different weapons before deploying into everything from small-scale 3v3 skirmishes to massive tactical battles featuring tanks and more.

Modern Warfare 4 is scheduling two back-to-back weekends of beta testing. The first one will be more exclusive and limited to consumers who have unlocked early access, but the second one will be open to the public.

Weekend One (Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta)

This begins on August 21 and ends on August 25. The Early Access Beta is available to players who have pre-ordered the game across the following platforms: XBOX Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Weekend Two (Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta)

The second Beta weekend is open to all players on all platforms, regardless of their pre-order status, including Nintendo Switch 2 players. The second Modern Warfare 4 Beta weekend is scheduled to begin on August 28 and end on September 1.

In addition to access to the first weekend, players who have pre-ordered the game also get some other perks. Gamers who have pre-ordered the Modern Warfare 4 Vault Edition, you can play the Multiplayer portion of the Beta as any of the four Operators from the Hostile Alliance Operator Pack:

Price

Valeria

Ghost

Blix

The fact that the game is offering access to the second weekend to all gamers, whether they have pre-ordered or not, seems like a strong sign of faith in the game’s quality. It will be very interesting to see how the gaming community reacts to their time with the game in August and what the general early consensus is.

Be sure to check back soon for more Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 news and updates as the game’s launch date approaches.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 releases October 23 for PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series consoles.