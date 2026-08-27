Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta Weekend Details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is about to roll into its second testing weekend and this time there’s an open invite to all gamers.

Everything To Know About Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s Open Beta Weekend

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Gamers who pre-orders Modern Warfare 4 had the chance to spend last weekend battling in the latest beta test, but this weekend is likely going to bring a lot more users out to stress test the servers.

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The second beta weekend is an open beta and all gamers are invited to test out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s multiplayer offerings. All players can preload the Open Beta starting at 9:00 AM PT on Wednesday August 26, on all platforms.

The Open Beta runs from August 28 at 10:00 AM PT – September 1 at 10:00 AM PT.

In order to participate, gamers simply need to download the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Beta on their eligible platform of choice. No pre-orders, invites, or beta codes are needed.

Players who spend some time helping to test out the game this weekend will be eligible for some exciting rewards.

Start from Player Level 1, or return return to continue progressing from Weekend One, up to Level 30, unlocking all eight Beta Rewards, including the “Dread Tiger” Operator Skin for Reece, and the “Beta Forged” Weapon Blueprint for the Han 86 Assault Rifle.

Beta Reward:

Player Level 4: “Through the Paces” Legendary Emblem

Player Level 8: “First Served” Weapon Charm

Player Level 12: “Meonjeo” Legendary Weapon Sticker

Player Level 16: “Last Charge” Legendary Calling Card

Player Level 20: “Dread Tiger” Operator Skin – Reece

Player Level 23: “Field Tested” Epic Spray

Player Level 26: “Beta Rights” Epic Loading Screen

Player Level 30: “Beta Forged” Weapon Blueprint – Han 86

These rewards can only be earned during the Modern Warfare 4 Beta and will be available in the full game at launch for players who unlock them.

Although many fans are most excited to dive into the multiplayer, the beta actually also includes a chance to check out a campaign mission, as well.

“For the first time in Call of Duty Beta history, deploy into a complete Campaign mission before launch. In “Entrenched,” fight alongside friendly infantry and armored vehicles as you battle to prevent a strategically vital nuclear power station from falling into enemy hands.”

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 news and updates as the game’s official release date approaches.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 releases on October 23, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.