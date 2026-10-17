Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Release Date and Game Pass Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches on October 23, but players can already jump into its single-player campaign through early access. Here is the M4W release date, launch time breakdown, and when Modern Warfare 4 is coming to Game Pass.
When Is the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Release Date?
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 release date is Friday, October 23, 2026. The shooter is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. However, if you have seen players already making their way through the campaign, there is a reason for that.
Videos by VICE
Activision is splitting the launch into several stages, with digital preorder customers getting access to certain modes before the full release. The MW4 campaign is already available today as it went live on October 16, while DMZ early access begins on October 20. The full game follows on October 23.
That means you can finish the single-player story before jumping into multiplayer at launch! To make it easier to track, we’ve created an easy-to-read table below that shows when the Modern Warfare 4 release date is in every region:
MW4 Release Date and Time by Region
|Region
|Local date
|Release time
|United States / Canada (Pacific)
|October 22
|9:00 PM PDT
|Mexico City
|October 22
|10:00 PM CST
|United States / Canada (Eastern)
|October 23
|12:00 AM EDT
|Brazil (São Paulo)
|October 23
|1:00 AM BRT
|United Kingdom
|October 23
|5:00 AM BST
|Central Europe (Germany / France)
|October 23
|6:00 AM CEST
|South Africa
|October 23
|6:00 AM SAST
|Finland
|October 23
|7:00 AM EEST
|Saudi Arabia
|October 23
|7:00 AM AST
|United Arab Emirates
|October 23
|8:00 AM GST
|India
|October 23
|9:30 AM IST
|China / Singapore
|October 23
|12:00 PM CST / SGT
|Japan / South Korea
|October 23
|1:00 PM JST / KST
|Australia (Perth)
|October 23
|12:00 PM AWST
|Australia (Brisbane)
|October 23
|2:00 PM AEST
|Australia (Adelaide)
|October 23
|2:30 PM ACDT
|Australia (Sydney / Melbourne)
|October 23
|3:00 PM AEDT
|New Zealand (Auckland)
|October 23
|5:00 PM NZDT
Will Modern Warfare 4 Be on Game Pass?
Yes, Modern Warfare 4 is coming to Game Pass, but it will not be available on the subscription service at launch. Activision has confirmed that MW4 will join Game Pass in Holiday 2027, although an exact release date has not been announced.
So, if you were hoping to play this year’s Call of Duty through your subscription, you will have to wait almost an entire year before it arrives on the Xbox service. Players who want to jump in at launch must purchase the game separately.
How to Get Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Early Access
To play the Modern Warfare 4 campaign early, you need to preorder or prepurchase any digital edition of the game. Campaign early access began on Friday, October 16, 2026, giving eligible players a week to experience the story before the official release date.
You do not need to purchase the more expensive Vault Edition to get the campaign head start. The Digital Standard Edition also includes early access. However, Activision lists this benefit specifically for digital purchases, so a physical preorder does not qualify.
There are two early access dates to keep track of:
|Mode
|Early access date
|Requirement
|Single-player campaign
|October 16, 2026
|Any digital preorder or prepurchase
|DMZ
|October 20, 2026
|Any digital preorder or prepurchase
Both benefits are included with eligible digital editions. However, campaign early access does not unlock the entire game ahead of schedule, so you will still need to wait for the full launch to jump into standard multiplayer.
If you mainly want to experience the story, you can already start playing through a qualifying digital purchase. For everyone waiting on Modern Warfare 4’s Game Pass launch, the confirmed release window is Holiday 2027.