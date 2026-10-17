Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Release Date and Game Pass Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches on October 23, but players can already jump into its single-player campaign through early access. Here is the M4W release date, launch time breakdown, and when Modern Warfare 4 is coming to Game Pass.

Screenshot: Activision

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 release date is Friday, October 23, 2026. The shooter is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. However, if you have seen players already making their way through the campaign, there is a reason for that.

Videos by VICE

Activision is splitting the launch into several stages, with digital preorder customers getting access to certain modes before the full release. The MW4 campaign is already available today as it went live on October 16, while DMZ early access begins on October 20. The full game follows on October 23.

That means you can finish the single-player story before jumping into multiplayer at launch! To make it easier to track, we’ve created an easy-to-read table below that shows when the Modern Warfare 4 release date is in every region:

Screenshot: Activision

Region Local date Release time United States / Canada (Pacific) October 22 9:00 PM PDT Mexico City October 22 10:00 PM CST United States / Canada (Eastern) October 23 12:00 AM EDT Brazil (São Paulo) October 23 1:00 AM BRT United Kingdom October 23 5:00 AM BST Central Europe (Germany / France) October 23 6:00 AM CEST South Africa October 23 6:00 AM SAST Finland October 23 7:00 AM EEST Saudi Arabia October 23 7:00 AM AST United Arab Emirates October 23 8:00 AM GST India October 23 9:30 AM IST China / Singapore October 23 12:00 PM CST / SGT Japan / South Korea October 23 1:00 PM JST / KST Australia (Perth) October 23 12:00 PM AWST Australia (Brisbane) October 23 2:00 PM AEST Australia (Adelaide) October 23 2:30 PM ACDT Australia (Sydney / Melbourne) October 23 3:00 PM AEDT New Zealand (Auckland) October 23 5:00 PM NZDT

Will Modern Warfare 4 Be on Game Pass?

Screenshot: Activision

Yes, Modern Warfare 4 is coming to Game Pass, but it will not be available on the subscription service at launch. Activision has confirmed that MW4 will join Game Pass in Holiday 2027, although an exact release date has not been announced.

So, if you were hoping to play this year’s Call of Duty through your subscription, you will have to wait almost an entire year before it arrives on the Xbox service. Players who want to jump in at launch must purchase the game separately.

How to Get Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Early Access

Screenshot: Activision

To play the Modern Warfare 4 campaign early, you need to preorder or prepurchase any digital edition of the game. Campaign early access began on Friday, October 16, 2026, giving eligible players a week to experience the story before the official release date.

You do not need to purchase the more expensive Vault Edition to get the campaign head start. The Digital Standard Edition also includes early access. However, Activision lists this benefit specifically for digital purchases, so a physical preorder does not qualify.

There are two early access dates to keep track of:

Mode Early access date Requirement Single-player campaign October 16, 2026 Any digital preorder or prepurchase DMZ October 20, 2026 Any digital preorder or prepurchase

Both benefits are included with eligible digital editions. However, campaign early access does not unlock the entire game ahead of schedule, so you will still need to wait for the full launch to jump into standard multiplayer.

If you mainly want to experience the story, you can already start playing through a qualifying digital purchase. For everyone waiting on Modern Warfare 4’s Game Pass launch, the confirmed release window is Holiday 2027.