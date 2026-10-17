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Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Release Date and Game Pass Explained

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 launches October 23. Here are the MW4 release times, campaign early access, and Game Pass release window.

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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches on October 23, but players can already jump into its single-player campaign through early access. Here is the M4W release date, launch time breakdown, and when Modern Warfare 4 is coming to Game Pass.

When Is the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Release Date?

MW4 Release Date
Screenshot: Activision

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 release date is Friday, October 23, 2026. The shooter is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. However, if you have seen players already making their way through the campaign, there is a reason for that.

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Activision is splitting the launch into several stages, with digital preorder customers getting access to certain modes before the full release. The MW4 campaign is already available today as it went live on October 16, while DMZ early access begins on October 20. The full game follows on October 23.

That means you can finish the single-player story before jumping into multiplayer at launch! To make it easier to track, we’ve created an easy-to-read table below that shows when the Modern Warfare 4 release date is in every region:

MW4 Release Date and Time by Region

MW4 Early Access
Screenshot: Activision
RegionLocal dateRelease time
United States / Canada (Pacific)October 229:00 PM PDT
Mexico CityOctober 2210:00 PM CST
United States / Canada (Eastern)October 2312:00 AM EDT
Brazil (São Paulo)October 231:00 AM BRT
United KingdomOctober 235:00 AM BST
Central Europe (Germany / France)October 236:00 AM CEST
South AfricaOctober 236:00 AM SAST
FinlandOctober 237:00 AM EEST
Saudi ArabiaOctober 237:00 AM AST
United Arab EmiratesOctober 238:00 AM GST
IndiaOctober 239:30 AM IST
China / SingaporeOctober 2312:00 PM CST / SGT
Japan / South KoreaOctober 231:00 PM JST / KST
Australia (Perth)October 2312:00 PM AWST
Australia (Brisbane)October 232:00 PM AEST
Australia (Adelaide)October 232:30 PM ACDT
Australia (Sydney / Melbourne)October 233:00 PM AEDT
New Zealand (Auckland)October 235:00 PM NZDT

Will Modern Warfare 4 Be on Game Pass?

Modern Warfare 4 Game Pass
Screenshot: Activision

Yes, Modern Warfare 4 is coming to Game Pass, but it will not be available on the subscription service at launch. Activision has confirmed that MW4 will join Game Pass in Holiday 2027, although an exact release date has not been announced.

So, if you were hoping to play this year’s Call of Duty through your subscription, you will have to wait almost an entire year before it arrives on the Xbox service. Players who want to jump in at launch must purchase the game separately.

How to Get Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Early Access

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Early Access
Screenshot: Activision

To play the Modern Warfare 4 campaign early, you need to preorder or prepurchase any digital edition of the game. Campaign early access began on Friday, October 16, 2026, giving eligible players a week to experience the story before the official release date.

You do not need to purchase the more expensive Vault Edition to get the campaign head start. The Digital Standard Edition also includes early access. However, Activision lists this benefit specifically for digital purchases, so a physical preorder does not qualify.

There are two early access dates to keep track of:

ModeEarly access dateRequirement
Single-player campaignOctober 16, 2026Any digital preorder or prepurchase
DMZOctober 20, 2026Any digital preorder or prepurchase

Both benefits are included with eligible digital editions. However, campaign early access does not unlock the entire game ahead of schedule, so you will still need to wait for the full launch to jump into standard multiplayer.

If you mainly want to experience the story, you can already start playing through a qualifying digital purchase. For everyone waiting on Modern Warfare 4’s Game Pass launch, the confirmed release window is Holiday 2027.

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