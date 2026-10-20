‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’ With DLSS 5 Looks Absolutely Insane in New Videos

Fans of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare games know to expect conflicts set in the current year, with high-tech weaponry a world away from the original franchise centered around historical conflicts like World War II and the Cold War. But with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 now out in early access, “modern” takes on a whole new meaning thanks to the crystal clear, hyperrealistic graphics.

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ 4 looks absolutely stunning with DLSS graphics

Out in full on October 23, the latest Modern Warfare offering is split between Captain John Price, on the run following the explosive events of Modern Warfare 3, and the South Korean soldiers fighting an enemy invasion on the Korean peninsula. Players have been able to dive into the single-player story campaign since early access released last week, and one standout has been the graphics.

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Modern Warfare 4 will be the 23rd overall game in the Call of Duty franchise, and the fourth in the Modern Warfare sub-series. Modern Warfare centers around John Price, the leader of Task Force 141, alongside newer characters like Alex Keller, Farah Karim, and Call of Duty originals “Soap” MacTavish and “Ghost” Riley.

Users on X and Reddit have commented on a video featuring the game running on DLSS 5 graphics, which look so real that it seems possible to reach out and touch, fully expecting fingertips to meet fatigues. The characters’ features not only look astoundingly realistic, but move as fluidly and naturally as any human face. In the video, soldiers go shopping in a convenient store, and the surroundings look crystal clear – from the lights and the linoleum floor, the ramen and other snacks for sale, to the other shoppers, the graphics are almost frightening in their realism. Players might be forgiven for wondering just when they invited all these people into their house.

When it comes to combat, the believability doesn’t flag. Blood splatters the screen as shots go off, with flashes of red and orange following the flying bullets. Fallen enemies collapse to the ground in an ideal mixture of ragdoll and realistic physics. Excited gamers on X have filled the comments with praise of the game, and with the multi-player campaign on the way in a few days, they have even more to anticipate.

‘Call of Duty’ Fans Are Blown Away by These Hyperrealistic Graphics

DLSS 5 graphics are available thanks to community mods, and the game officially offers DLSS 4.5 graphics, including the early release campaign already available. DLSS graphics are available on NVIDIA graphics cards, and they are the reason games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Permafrost look so lifelike. Thanks to the FPS boost and increased image quality, games look better and run more smoothly, and reduced latency means the game feels instantly responsive.

Considering how important response time is in Call of Duty, along with how important a smooth gaming experience is for both single- and multiplayer modes, the stunning graphics are the gorgeous, wildly realistic cherry – or maybe an entire cherry tree – on top of a thrilling sundae.