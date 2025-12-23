Call of Duty Nintendo Switch 2 Version Leaked, and Is Reportedly Launching Soon

A new report claims that the first port of Call of Duty on Switch 2 is almost finished. If true, the first-person shooter will be launching on Nintendo’s new handheld console sooner than many expected. Will it be a port of CoD BO7?

Call of Duty Is Reportedly Launching on Nintendo Switch 2 Soon

Screenshot: Activision, Nintendo

Back in 2023, Activision Blizzard announced that they had signed a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring the Call of Duty franchise to their consoles. However, the launch of CoD BO7 has now come and gone, and the Switch 2 edition has been completely missing in action. A new leak has revealed that the port not only is almost finished, but it could be launching soon.

Videos by VICE

Over on X, a user brought up Activision Blizzard’s promise to support Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch 2. Windows Central’s Jez Corden responded to the account and revealed that the CoD Nintendo port’s development is nearing completion. “The first CoD Switch version is nearly done and launching in a few months.”

Potential Release Window Points to Early 2026

Screenshot: X @JezCorden

The most interesting part here is the potential launch timeframe. If accurate, we could see a Call of Duty Switch 2 edition sometime in February or March 2026. Although Jez did say “a few months,” which is pretty vague, so these are just rough estimates.

Regardless, it sounds like Nintendo Switch 2 players will be able to get their hands on a new CoD title on the Switch 2 sooner rather than later. It’s currently unclear if this will be a full port of Call of Duty Black Ops 7, or something different all together.

Call of Duty Switch 2 Port Delayed Because of Dev Kits

Screenshot: Activision, Nintendo

I know BO7 has been pretty divisive with fans. Nonetheless, a port of a new CoD title on Nintendo Switch 2 is still a pretty big deal. As for why the CoD Switch 2 edition has taken so long to come out, we might have an answer to that as well. According to a second comment made by Jez Corden, the Call of Duty port was potentially delayed because of a lack of Nintendo Switch 2 dev kits.

“Need dev kits to port. They didn’t have them.” Supposedly, the studio doing the port just didn’t have access to the Switch 2 hardware. If you think that sounds crazy, there have actually been reports from other studios saying the same thing. Back in August, several major developers claimed that they couldn’t get their hands on Switch 2 dev kits.

Screenshot: X @JezCorden

While there has been no official reason given for this, there were rumors that Nintendo were trying to avoid people finding exploits with the Switch 2 hardware. So yeah, they basically didn’t want anyone hacking the new console. Based on this report, it looks like CoD is coming soon to the Nintendo Switch 2.